ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Ballston Macy's site to be transformed into apartment building with grocery store

ARLINGTON, Va. - Big changes are coming to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s after the Arlington County Board cleared the way for more housing and shopping. The newly approved project features a 16-story mixed-use building with 553 residential units above ground floor retail, which is set to include a grocery store. It’ll replace the Macy’s, as well as the vacant office space above it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way

This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Are you missing a llama?. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after reports of active shooter

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
CENTREVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy