Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor
WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday the largest eminent domain victory in city history. The post D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Tysons with the latest updates.
Ballston Macy's site to be transformed into apartment building with grocery store
ARLINGTON, Va. - Big changes are coming to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s after the Arlington County Board cleared the way for more housing and shopping. The newly approved project features a 16-story mixed-use building with 553 residential units above ground floor retail, which is set to include a grocery store. It’ll replace the Macy’s, as well as the vacant office space above it.
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way
This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ
A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced. Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and...
Residents fed up with ongoing package thefts in Northeast
Residents living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu talks to neighbors about an elusive serial porch pirate.
‘DC is for everybody’: Affordable housing replaces torn-down development
D.C. leaders announced on Monday that a long-promised affordable replacement of torn-down housing is ready for new tenants. The Rise at Temple Courts is Phase I of the Northwest One project at 2 L St. NW. “I’m a fourth-generation Washingtonian, one of the residents of the original Temple Courts,” Ward...
Two Shot One Dead in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Are you missing a llama?. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
Lifelong DC Democrat calls out her own party: 'Enough is enough, we need more police'
D.C. neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp sounded the alarm on a far-left criminal code bill after an armed carjacking took place in front of her home
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
'Teen Break Time' offers DC students ice skating, Esports and swim parties over Winter Break
WASHINGTON - During Winter Break, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of events to help students stay safe and have fun. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new initiative — dubbed "Teen Break Time" — on Friday. From Dec. 23 through Dec. 30, the...
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
