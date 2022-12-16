New Managed Care Findings from Emory University Discussed (Association Between In-home Treatment and Engagement In Psychosocial Services Among Medicaid-enrolled Youth): Managed Care

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
Port Said University Researchers Further Understanding of Nursing (Enhancing the Occurrence Variance Reporting System Implementation at one of the Hospitals of the Egyptian Universal Health Insurance): Health and Medicine – Nursing
-- New study results on nursing have been published. According to news originating from Port Said,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Identifying, reporting, measuring, and tracking events provide an opportunity to study system issues, motivate learning, measure the frequency and severity of events, and manage high-risk ones which refer to a safety culture that is focused on valuing the input of working staff and improving the quality of care. Enhance the implementation of the occurrence variance reporting (OVR) system at the Obstetrics and.
Cost Concerns Keep Older Adults from Seeking Emergency Care
Worries about what emergency care might cost them have kept some older adults from seeking medical attention even when they felt they might need it, a new study shows. People in their 50s and early 60s, women, those who lack health insurance, people with household incomes under. $30,000. , and...
Studies from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Have Provided New Data on Sports Medicine (Ambulatory Surgery Centers Significantly Decrease Total Health Care Expenditures in Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction): Health and Medicine – Sports Medicine
-- A new study on sports medicine is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) is a commonly performed orthopaedic procedure. The volume and cost of ACLR procedures are increasing annually, but the drivers of these cost increases are not well described.”
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA
- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. But it is unclear whether Congress will place a hold on payment cuts or if such a measure would pass before the cuts take effect next year. If Congress were to soften or avert the planned reductions, the measure to do so would be attached to…
Data on HIV/AIDS Reported by Babayemi O. Olakunde and Colleagues (Mobilizing Domestic Funds for the Hiv/aids Response In Nigeria: Estimating the Potential Contribution of the National Health Insurance Scheme): Immune System Diseases and Conditions – HIV/AIDS
-- New research on Immune System Diseases and Conditions - HIV/AIDS is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Amid the dwindling donor support for HIV in. Nigeria. , there is an urgent need for additional domestic HIV funding....
Center for Rural Affairs: NEW GUIDES OUTLINE COVER CROP INITIATIVES, INSURANCE GUIDELINES
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With the 2022 cash crop harvest in the books, producers who planted cover crops may benefit from taking time to learn about special programs and insurance considerations in their area. To help, the. Center for Rural Affairs. has released a series of resources outlining cover...
AmeriHealth Caritas Promotes Access to COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ahead of the Winter Months
Now is the time for members to get up to date with their vaccinations. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As winter nears,AmeriHealth Caritas stresses the importance of being current with age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccinations as recommended by the. CDC. , including the new bivalent boosters, which offer protection against Omicron variants. This press release...
No advantage to Medicare Advantage seen in heart attack survival: Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan
-- Nearly half of Americans with Medicare now get their health insurance coverage through a private company that takes part in the federal government’s Medicare Advantage program. But choosing one of these plans doesn’t give as much of an advantage over traditional Medicare as it once did, a new...
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC is discriminating against people with HIV, advocates say
The state’s largest health insurance provider is discriminating against people with HIV by forcing them to pay more for their drugs, two advocacy groups claim in a complaint filed with the federal department of health and the North Carolina Insurance Department. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina placed...
Health coverage for immigrant children on the rise Health coverage for immigrant children on the rise
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. , that allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the.
Medicaid got a lot of attention in the year-end spending bill: Lawmakers are also addressing pandemic preparedness and Medicare funding.
Today's edition: A major effort is needed to remove illegal vaping products from the market, according to an independent review of the Food and Drug Administration's tobacco regulators. Both Democrats and Republicans scored major health policy wins in the sweeping package to fund the government through the end of September. The quick snapshot: Congress…
A New Study by Pets Best Demonstrates How Life with Pets has Changed Since the Pandemic
PRNewswire/ -- , a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) health and wellness solution and leading. pet health insurance provider, unveiled the results of a new study: "Pet Parenthood Today." More than 1,400 pet owners were surveyed to better understand the impact pets have on their personal and professional life. With pet ownership at an all-time high, the research reveals findings around the health benefits, financial considerations, and generational behaviors that come with owning a pet.
Sundaram Finance Ltd. and Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement
Sundaram Finance Ltd. to provide Care Health's comprehensive health insurance solutions through its extensive network. /PRNewswire/ -- Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most respected financial services groups in. India. , and. Care Health Insurance. , one of the country's leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement...
“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bellas, Eric (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11514176 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the world of business an interaction between a business and a customer, or the business and another business, typically requires validation of one or more pieces of information before a transaction can take place. This validation is often achieved by the participants involved in the interaction contacting a central authority that is a trusted source of truth for the particular piece of information. The central authority may then validate, or not validate, the particular piece of information and communicate its findings to the participants. Based upon the validation, or lack of validation, a consensus among the participants is formed and assuming the information is valid the transaction between the participants may take place, and subsequently be recorded.
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than. via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the. The government alleges that Barnard and Clampitt spotted an opportunity amidst medical and financial chaos and seized it to enrich themselves with millions of dollars over the course of 13 months.
Newsweek Names Health Net Among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity
The company also ranked #1 as a top provider of customer service among health insurance plans for a second year in a row. /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net has been named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" ranking. The ranking scored 1,000 companies across. the United...
