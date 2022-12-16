ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (BMI) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of. Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company. (Commercial Travelers) (. Albany, NY.
InsuranceNewsNet

Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences

EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across. and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.
InsuranceNewsNet

Chubb Bolsters Leadership and Advances Digital Strategy in North America Financial Lines Division

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has promoted four executives in its North America Financial Lines Division to further elevate its underwriting and service excellence and enhance the digital experience for customers and brokers. Effective immediately,. is Chief Operating Officer;. is Executive Vice President, Private/Not-for-Profit (PNP)...
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from University of Michigan Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Insurance (The Dynamics of Related Diversification: Evidence From the Health Insurance Industry Following the Affordable Care Act): Insurance

-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Research Summary: We provide a theory of when relatedness will encourage both diversifying entry and post-entry exit. Our formal model reveals two channels through which resource sharing in combination with firm capabilities affects diversifying entry and post-entry exit.”
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSR to Olympus Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB+ insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in homeowners’ insurance solely in the state of. . The company focuses on homeowners with higher financial responsibility scores and new homes with newer roofs for its HO-3 policies. Olympus also writes fire and allied lines as well as a small portion of inland marine policies. Olympus Insurance Company’s IFSR reflects the company’s sound profitability and risk adjusted capitalization, strong financial flexibility provided by its parent company,
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
InsuranceNewsNet

Kingstone Board of Directors Issues Open Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Strategic Progress and Focus on Value Creation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today issued the following open letter to stockholders from the independent members of its Board of Directors regarding the actions taken and work underway to enhance value:. Dear Stockholders,. As 2022...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC Releases 2021 Insurance Department Resources Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released the 35th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR), which is developed primarily through an extensive survey of the NAIC member states. Divided into two volumes, the report helps state insurance departments assess their resources in comparison to other states, and it details how state insurance departments manage available resources to effectively regulate an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Green Century Capital Management Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Personal Medical Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AIA, AEGON, Allianz: The Global Personal Medical Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Personal Medical Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Personal Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Welcomes Andrew Canning, Project Risk Management Veteran, to its Expanding North America Construction & Infrastructure Group

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of. , senior vice president and head of Project Risk Advisory, for the company's growing. North America Construction & Infrastructure. group. The group, part of NFP's Specialty business, provides clients with comprehensive...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy