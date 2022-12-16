Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hannover Rück SE and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Hannover Rück SE (Hannover Re) (. Germany. ) and its main subsidiaries. AM Best has also affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (BMI) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of. Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company. (Commercial Travelers) (. Albany, NY.
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Jean Arthur Associates, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Jean Arthur Associates, Inc. ("JAA" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance Partners. team. Founded in 1994, and located in. Winter Springs,...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (. Des Moines, IA. ) and. Fidelity & Guaranty Life...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for PT Asuransi Tugu Pratama Indonesia Tbk
PT Pertamina (Persero) The revision of the outlooks to negative from stable reflect the trend of deterioration in TUGU's underwriting performance over recent periods, and AM Best’s expectation for overall operating performance to remain constrained over the near to medium term. TUGU’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its...
Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences
EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across. and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.
Chubb Bolsters Leadership and Advances Digital Strategy in North America Financial Lines Division
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has promoted four executives in its North America Financial Lines Division to further elevate its underwriting and service excellence and enhance the digital experience for customers and brokers. Effective immediately,. is Chief Operating Officer;. is Executive Vice President, Private/Not-for-Profit (PNP)...
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with. , Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states. Koverage was founded in 2017...
Researchers from University of Michigan Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Insurance (The Dynamics of Related Diversification: Evidence From the Health Insurance Industry Following the Affordable Care Act): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Research Summary: We provide a theory of when relatedness will encourage both diversifying entry and post-entry exit. Our formal model reveals two channels through which resource sharing in combination with firm capabilities affects diversifying entry and post-entry exit.”
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSR to Olympus Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB+ insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in homeowners’ insurance solely in the state of. . The company focuses on homeowners with higher financial responsibility scores and new homes with newer roofs for its HO-3 policies. Olympus also writes fire and allied lines as well as a small portion of inland marine policies. Olympus Insurance Company’s IFSR reflects the company’s sound profitability and risk adjusted capitalization, strong financial flexibility provided by its parent company,
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
Kingstone Board of Directors Issues Open Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Strategic Progress and Focus on Value Creation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today issued the following open letter to stockholders from the independent members of its Board of Directors regarding the actions taken and work underway to enhance value:. Dear Stockholders,. As 2022...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
NAIC Releases 2021 Insurance Department Resources Report
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released the 35th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR), which is developed primarily through an extensive survey of the NAIC member states. Divided into two volumes, the report helps state insurance departments assess their resources in comparison to other states, and it details how state insurance departments manage available resources to effectively regulate an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
Green Century Capital Management Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Personal Medical Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AIA, AEGON, Allianz: The Global Personal Medical Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Personal Medical Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Personal Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
NFP Welcomes Andrew Canning, Project Risk Management Veteran, to its Expanding North America Construction & Infrastructure Group
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of. , senior vice president and head of Project Risk Advisory, for the company's growing. North America Construction & Infrastructure. group. The group, part of NFP's Specialty business, provides clients with comprehensive...
Chubb Names Teresa Black Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, North America Surety
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed. Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of North America Surety. In this new role,. will have responsibility for the underwriting, strategy and profitable growth of Commercial and Construction Surety business in. North America. . will continue to report...
