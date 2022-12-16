AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

Read full article on original website
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (Gulf Guaranty Life) (. Flowood, MS. ). AM Best has maintained the under review...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Bondex Insurance Company; Assigns Credit Ratings to Building Industry Insurance Association
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of. Bondex Insurance Company. (Bondex) (. Florham Park,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hannover Rück SE and Its Main Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Hannover Rück SE (Hannover Re) (. Germany. ) and its main subsidiaries. AM Best has also affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (. Des Moines, IA. ) and. Fidelity & Guaranty Life...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for PT Asuransi Tugu Pratama Indonesia Tbk
PT Pertamina (Persero) The revision of the outlooks to negative from stable reflect the trend of deterioration in TUGU's underwriting performance over recent periods, and AM Best’s expectation for overall operating performance to remain constrained over the near to medium term. TUGU’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its...
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 21, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. ("White Mountains") announced that it has led an investor group in capitalizing. reinsurance sidecar sponsored by White Mountains's specialty property and. casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary,. Ark Insurance Holdings Limited. ("Ark"), for the purpose of reinsuring business written by Ark's.
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Jean Arthur Associates, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Jean Arthur Associates, Inc. ("JAA" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance Partners. team. Founded in 1994, and located in. Winter Springs,...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
Disability Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants MetLife, Allianz, AXA: The Global Disability Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Disability Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Disability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Cyber Insurance Market to Surge growth at a rate of 20.10% by 2028, Key Growth, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook
Global Cyber Insurance Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Cyber Insurance Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market.
Researchers from University of Michigan Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Insurance (The Dynamics of Related Diversification: Evidence From the Health Insurance Industry Following the Affordable Care Act): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Research Summary: We provide a theory of when relatedness will encourage both diversifying entry and post-entry exit. Our formal model reveals two channels through which resource sharing in combination with firm capabilities affects diversifying entry and post-entry exit.”
US farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Farmland prices in the Midwest, the nation’ s breadbasket, jumped 20 percent just in the third quarter from a year earlier— bucking a downturn in the residential real estate market, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the National Association of Realtors. Jim Schultz, who runs Open Prairie, a private equity investment firm in central…
Chubb Names Teresa Black Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, North America Surety
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed. Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of North America Surety. In this new role,. will have responsibility for the underwriting, strategy and profitable growth of Commercial and Construction Surety business in. North America. . will continue to report...
Elizabeth B. Leaird and Kenneth B. Patrick Promoted to the Role of Divisional President within Great American Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth (Beth) B. Leaird. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005366/en/. (Photo: Business Wire) Mrs. Leaird. will lead the Equine Mortality Division, and. Mr. Patrick. will lead the AgriBusiness® Division. They both succeed...
NAIC Releases 2021 Insurance Department Resources Report
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released the 35th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR), which is developed primarily through an extensive survey of the NAIC member states. Divided into two volumes, the report helps state insurance departments assess their resources in comparison to other states, and it details how state insurance departments manage available resources to effectively regulate an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
Green Century Capital Management Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business research company. LONDON.
First indemnity Continues Growth With Additional MGA Capacity
First Indemnity Insurance Group announced today that it has secured further underwriting capacity with the addition of. , an AM Best Rated A-(excellent) insurance carrier. "At First Indemnity we are committed to building solutions for our clients that address their needs, be they existing or emerging," said. , assistant vice...
