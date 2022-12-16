Read full article on original website
Armed teen arrested at Tysons Corner Center Mall
A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Tysons with the latest updates.
D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
Man hospitalized following Baltimore County shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon, police confirm. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 4:30 p.m. near Willow Oak Road. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to...
'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout
BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
18-year-old shot dead in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot dead Saturday night in Adams Morgan. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are looking into the details of what happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest. Third District officers...
“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.
Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
“Heartbroken” Family of murdered pregnant woman speaks; suspect back in court
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The family of a pregnant woman found dead in the home of a man suspected in the murder of a Silver Spring gas station attendant is speaking out just as the suspect is due back in court. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was...
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
Man found mentally unfit to stand trial in murder of Md. gas station clerk
A Silver Spring man who was charged with the killing of a gas station clerk in Maryland has been found mentally unfit to stand trial at this time. A judge during a bond hearing deemed 31-year-old Torrey Moore “a danger to others,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said on Monday. He will stay in police custody without bond to receive further psychiatric evaluation. He’ll undergo a second competency hearing in six months.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
Family of Denise Middleton remember her and her unborn child
The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has all the details.
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
Suspect accused of killing Shell gas station clerk, pregnant girlfriend 'not competent' to stand trial
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. The body of his pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton, was found after police went to arrest 31-year-old Torrey Moore for another...
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after reports of active shooter
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
