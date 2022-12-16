ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care

Alex Murdaugh Gets a Win as State Must Turn over All Communications and Files Associated with Expert Who Provided Blood Spatter Analysis

Alex Murdaugh appears in court on Oct. 20, 2022 Embattled attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, secured a procedural victory in his murder case as a judge in South Carolina granted a discovery request in a brief order issued Monday afternoon. The once-powerful lawyer now stands accused of murdering his wife and youngest son. As he readies for trial, his defense asked a Colleton…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Eastern Michigan University professor Tsu-Yin Wu awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant to improve health insurance disparities among racial and minority groups

PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Navigator. . The funding will help Wu lead a broad effort to assist the uninsured and other underserved communities in. Calhoun, Kent. ,. Macomb. ,. Oakland. and. Wayne. counties in. Michigan. . Wu, professor of nursing at Eastern's.
YPSILANTI, MI
Federal incentives to reduce energy costs on the way

CRANSTON – The biggest barrier people face in switching to electric heat pumps from heating systems that use natural gas or oil is the upfront cost. Converting homes to high-efficiency heat pumps that rely on electricity rather than fossil fuels is considered an essential step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and start to address the causes of climate change, but the purchase and installation of such devices can be around.
CRANSTON, RI
Sununu leads GOP govs calling for end to COVID emergency [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]

Dec. 20—CONCORD — Gov. led a group of 25 Republican governors who on Monday urged President. to end the public health emergency for COVID-19. Sununu said keeping the emergency in place is costing state taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars" to support Medicaid health coverage to families, including many who may no longer need it.
MARYLAND STATE
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
FLORIDA STATE
What's going on between Catholic Health and Highmark?

You've probably seen the Catholic Health billboards, newspaper advertisements or videos. "Highmark, we're challenging the call," the advertisements read, showing a red challenge flag on a football field. "Western New Yorkers recognize our caregivers' worth. You should too." So, what's this all about? Why is. Western New York's. second-largest health...
AMHERST, NY
Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Georgia

Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders. (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in. Georgia. . Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly...
GEORGIA STATE
EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 31st LOCATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPANDING TO SERVE THE OXNARD COMMUNITY

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Enhance Patient Experience, Now Providing. Oxnard with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care. location is now open, expanding into the city of Oxnard. Located at The Collection RiverPark, Oxnard's premier shopping and entertainment center, the new center is staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical. Exer offers more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics with the ability to treat 80 percent of the non-threatening emergencies seen in an ER at a fraction of the cost, including X-ray, ultrasounds, IV, laceration treatment, diagnostic lab testing, on-site pharmacy, pre-operation ("pre-op") exams, immunizations and vaccinations, pediatric services and more. This marks Exer's fourth location in.
OXNARD, CA
Men sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme

—A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky. Evidence at trial showed that in approximately 15 months, I2G sold packages costing between $100 and $5,000 that generated more than $30 million in…
KENTUCKY STATE
New York State Police blotter

For second-degree robbery aided by another, second-degree criminal mischief criminal mischief with intent to damage another person's property, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued in excess of. $1,000. , and third-degree criminal trespassing in an enclosed property. Trespassing:. ,...
TROY, NY
Cleanup continues after Hurricane Ian

As cleanup continues throughout the region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. has been earmarked to help the region recover from Hurricane Ian. as a category 4 storm, killing more than 100 people in. Florida. and destroying or damaging thousands of homes in. Lee. ,. Charlotte. ,. Sarasota. and. DeSoto. counties...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
State money to lure insurers on hold

Gov. and lawmakers intend to wait until April to fund an incentive program meant to attract more property insurance companies back to. , said last week that he expects the program to cost the state at least. $45 million. . Donelon had originally pushed lawmakers to give him at least.
LOUISIANA STATE
