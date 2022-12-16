Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care

Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh Gets a Win as State Must Turn over All Communications and Files Associated with Expert Who Provided Blood Spatter Analysis
Alex Murdaugh appears in court on Oct. 20, 2022 Embattled attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, secured a procedural victory in his murder case as a judge in South Carolina granted a discovery request in a brief order issued Monday afternoon. The once-powerful lawyer now stands accused of murdering his wife and youngest son. As he readies for trial, his defense asked a Colleton…
Eastern Michigan University professor Tsu-Yin Wu awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant to improve health insurance disparities among racial and minority groups
PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Navigator. . The funding will help Wu lead a broad effort to assist the uninsured and other underserved communities in. Calhoun, Kent. ,. Macomb. ,. Oakland. and. Wayne. counties in. Michigan. . Wu, professor of nursing at Eastern's.
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC is discriminating against people with HIV, advocates say
The state’s largest health insurance provider is discriminating against people with HIV by forcing them to pay more for their drugs, two advocacy groups claim in a complaint filed with the federal department of health and the North Carolina Insurance Department. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina placed...
NY attorney, doctor convicted of defrauding businesses of $31M In trip-fall fraud scheme
Daily Eastchester Voice (NY) An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than. through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme. Following a three-week trial, a jury in. Manhattan. just convicted. , a lawyer, and. , an orthopedic surgeon, for their participation...
Federal incentives to reduce energy costs on the way
CRANSTON – The biggest barrier people face in switching to electric heat pumps from heating systems that use natural gas or oil is the upfront cost. Converting homes to high-efficiency heat pumps that rely on electricity rather than fossil fuels is considered an essential step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and start to address the causes of climate change, but the purchase and installation of such devices can be around.
Sununu leads GOP govs calling for end to COVID emergency [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]
Dec. 20—CONCORD — Gov. led a group of 25 Republican governors who on Monday urged President. to end the public health emergency for COVID-19. Sununu said keeping the emergency in place is costing state taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars" to support Medicaid health coverage to families, including many who may no longer need it.
KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to. specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.
What's going on between Catholic Health and Highmark?
You've probably seen the Catholic Health billboards, newspaper advertisements or videos. "Highmark, we're challenging the call," the advertisements read, showing a red challenge flag on a football field. "Western New Yorkers recognize our caregivers' worth. You should too." So, what's this all about? Why is. Western New York's. second-largest health...
Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in Georgia
Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders. (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in. Georgia. . Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly...
EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 31st LOCATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPANDING TO SERVE THE OXNARD COMMUNITY
Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Enhance Patient Experience, Now Providing. Oxnard with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care. location is now open, expanding into the city of Oxnard. Located at The Collection RiverPark, Oxnard's premier shopping and entertainment center, the new center is staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical. Exer offers more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics with the ability to treat 80 percent of the non-threatening emergencies seen in an ER at a fraction of the cost, including X-ray, ultrasounds, IV, laceration treatment, diagnostic lab testing, on-site pharmacy, pre-operation ("pre-op") exams, immunizations and vaccinations, pediatric services and more. This marks Exer's fourth location in.
Who needs homeowners insurance in Florida? Here’s what you should know [Miami Herald]
Florida Gov. last week signed into law a property insurance bill aimed at lowering the state’s skyrocketing homeowners insurance costs and staving off a looming crisis. But some homeowners are already “going bare” in response to big policy renewal price increases, choosing to opt out of coverage, even though experts warn that’s a big mistake.
In wake of devastating storms, Entergy proposes $9.6 billion plan to harden Louisiana's grid
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) After hurricanes battered Louisiana's electric grid in 2020 and 2021, Entergy Louisiana is proposing a. grid-hardening plan that is aimed at getting the lights back on faster in the face of increasingly intense storms. The 10-year plan, filed with the. Louisiana Public Service Commission. Monday,...
Men sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme
—A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky. Evidence at trial showed that in approximately 15 months, I2G sold packages costing between $100 and $5,000 that generated more than $30 million in…
Report argues for criminal charges against Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) A report published last week by online democracy protection outlet Just Security makes the case that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who cast false. Electoral College. votes for former President. in 2020 can and should be charged with felonies. The report argues that the false electors possibly...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Tennessee Through Partnership With NorthShore Insurance
ATLANTA , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in. continued expansion throughout the southeast. NorthShore Insurance. offers a broad range of personal insurance products and advice with expertise in addressing the unique and...
Voice of the people: Florida legislators 'bought and paid for'
Clearly no longer has a government that is "Of the People, By the People, For the People." (Homeowners face higher costs as legislators address crisis, 12/14/2022.) The. Republican-dominated legislature, bought, paid for and commanded by the likes of. Big Insurance. ,. Florida Power and Light. , Duke Energy and others,...
New York State Police blotter
For second-degree robbery aided by another, second-degree criminal mischief criminal mischief with intent to damage another person's property, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued in excess of. $1,000. , and third-degree criminal trespassing in an enclosed property. Trespassing:. ,...
Texas Medigap Insurance Rates Continue to Vary Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors turning age 65 in Texas will still face a wide spread in costs for Medigap coverage according to the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Our 2023 Price Index reports that a. Dallas. man turning 65 can pay from a low...
Cleanup continues after Hurricane Ian
As cleanup continues throughout the region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. has been earmarked to help the region recover from Hurricane Ian. as a category 4 storm, killing more than 100 people in. Florida. and destroying or damaging thousands of homes in. Lee. ,. Charlotte. ,. Sarasota. and. DeSoto. counties...
State money to lure insurers on hold
Gov. and lawmakers intend to wait until April to fund an incentive program meant to attract more property insurance companies back to. , said last week that he expects the program to cost the state at least. $45 million. . Donelon had originally pushed lawmakers to give him at least.
