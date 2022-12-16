Notre Dame offensive analyst appears to be on the move

Former Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor was recently named the head coach at Western Michigan. This came after Taylor spent one season as Louisville’s offensive coordinator. He had previously worked at Notre Dame from 2019-2021, helping to improve the Fighting Irish backfield.

Taylor is working to assemble his first staff as a head coach and it appears one Notre Dame employee is about to be joining him. According to John Brice of Football Scoop, Taylor will be hiring Notre Dame senior analyst Trevor Mendelson. Mendelson played on Marshall’s offensive line before getting into coaching. He spent time at Wake Forest previous to Notre Dame and is said to have spent the majority of this season working with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Although not a glaring hole, it’s still one that will now looked to be filled by Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees.