ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame offensive analyst appears to be on the move

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCfLe_0jlTquse00

Former Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor was recently named the head coach at Western Michigan. This came after Taylor spent one season as Louisville’s offensive coordinator. He had previously worked at Notre Dame from 2019-2021, helping to improve the Fighting Irish backfield.

Taylor is working to assemble his first staff as a head coach and it appears one Notre Dame employee is about to be joining him. According to John Brice of Football Scoop, Taylor will be hiring Notre Dame senior analyst Trevor Mendelson. Mendelson played on Marshall’s offensive line before getting into coaching. He spent time at Wake Forest previous to Notre Dame and is said to have spent the majority of this season working with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Although not a glaring hole, it’s still one that will now looked to be filled by Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day ain’t what it used to be

In time, all things will change. From the most important things in life to something as meaningless as college football’s National Signing Day — there’s no getting around the natural erosion and replacement that happens every single year. If you’ve followed college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last two or three decades — you know this to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is now just under two weeks away from its season finale against South Carolina in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. 16 Sports is hearing from some key members of the Irish defense ahead of the matchup as the group starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Cars 108

Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?

It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
NILES, MI
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Waterfront Type Dining for La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - The door has opened for providing waterfront-type dining in La Porte. Plans for a 7,100 square-foot independently owned restaurant across from Pine Lake were given final approval Monday night by the La Porte City Council. The multi-level restaurant with outdoor dining will go up on the...
LA PORTE, IN
wfft.com

Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Early morning crash on Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations

A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Syracuse Arrested For Burglary, Theft

SYRACUSE — Two people from Syracuse are facing charges after stealing more than $2,000 worth of items from a man. Beth Nicole Davis, 31, 706 S. Thwaits Court, Syracuse; and Travis L. Pierce, 31, 304 W. Hillside Drive, Syracuse, are each charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony.
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County

A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy