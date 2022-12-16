Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Related
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
22 new nurses pinned in Onondaga Community College ceremony (list)
Onondaga Community College held a ceremony last week to pin 22 new nurses. The ceremony held Wednesday is a symbolic welcoming into the nursing profession for those who have completed their nursing degrees. The newly pinned nurses went on to receive their diplomas in a graduation ceremony held at 5...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
waer.org
Remembering No. 55
After a 15-point win against Cornell on Saturday, Jim Boeheim addressed the media. He took no questions, but told a story about one of his former players. “Two weeks after I took this job, I went to Cincinnati, Ohio because a friend of mine said a friend of his had a player out there,” Boeheim said. “I got on a plane, went to Cincinnati, and watched this kid.”
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-64 victory against Albany on Tuesday morning in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Albany_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
orangefizz.net
Tony White Is Throwing Salt on Syracuse’s Wound
Syracuse Football recruiting has really picked up in the past week. The Orange have bolstered their 2023 class with some offensive and defensive line behemoths. The recent wave of commits is all fine and dandy but there are still bigger problems in the forefront. SU still lost one of the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
orangefizz.net
Should Syracuse Basketball Prioritize the Transfer Portal over High Schoolers?
The Syracuse football landscape has proven to be a wild one after the conclusion of the regular season. The Orange have lost two wide receivers and starting defensive backs to the portal, but in return, have gained two four star DBs. Even without a defensive coordinator in place (until yesterday), SU has brought it good talent from other programs, with the promise of immediate playing time and a potential NFL future.
Former fraternity files suit against Cornell to turn house into veterans housing
ITHACA, N.Y.—A former Cornell University fraternity has launched legal actions against the school after accusing the university of stymieing their efforts to re-use their former chapter house as housing for student veterans. The 17-page NYS Supreme Court summons was filed last week by local lawyer Edward Crossmore on behalf...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
waer.org
County's climbing flu numbers point to greater transmission but possibly higher demand on testing
The rate of flu in Onondaga County jumped 73 percent from the week before, and according to state data, more flu patients are filling up hospitals, but the numbers may also signal a shift in the public's healthcare habits. The state's flu tracker dashboard shows 311 people are sick with...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
waer.org
Parking at Syracuse Hancock Airport just got a little easier
A new tool might be handy for those looking to park at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport during the busy holiday travel season. The near-real-time parking status tool allows travelers to check each parking lot at any time without leaving home. Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Chief Commercial Officer Jason Mehl said...
cuse.com
Q&A with Lexi McNabb
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host UAlbany for School Day in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (10:30 a.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with freshman Lexi McNabb. What does it mean to...
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller Finds Issues With Town of Marathon Town Clerk
New York State Comptroller’s Office of Thomas DiNapoli found several issues with the Town of Marathon Town Clerk during a recent government audit. The audit found the Town Clerk did not record, deposit, remit or report collections in a timely or accurate manner. Due to the findings of the audit, the Board’s ability to monitor financial operations were hindered. The audit reports that if the Board conducted the required annual audits, the Board may have been able to recognize the issues and take corrective action.
waer.org
Syracuse men’s basketball cruises past Cornell in second half, wins 78-63
Right before the under-eight-minute media timeout, Cornell led Syracuse by 11. With their backs against the wall, the Orange made a late push to tie the game at 37 at halftime. SU turned that push into a surge once the second half started. At the under-eight-minute media timeout in that half, the Orange had amassed a 28-8 run against the Big Red and led by 20. The 'Cuse never looked back from that run, and pulled away from Cornell 78-63.
Syracuse airport introduces new parking status tool
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a new convenient tool to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability was announced on Monday, December 19 by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. Travelers will now have the ability to check available drive-up parking 24 hours a day to see the status of each parking lot at […]
Comments / 0