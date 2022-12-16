ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Remembering No. 55

After a 15-point win against Cornell on Saturday, Jim Boeheim addressed the media. He took no questions, but told a story about one of his former players. “Two weeks after I took this job, I went to Cincinnati, Ohio because a friend of mine said a friend of his had a player out there,” Boeheim said. “I got on a plane, went to Cincinnati, and watched this kid.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Albany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-64 victory against Albany on Tuesday morning in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Albany_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Tony White Is Throwing Salt on Syracuse’s Wound

Syracuse Football recruiting has really picked up in the past week. The Orange have bolstered their 2023 class with some offensive and defensive line behemoths. The recent wave of commits is all fine and dandy but there are still bigger problems in the forefront. SU still lost one of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Should Syracuse Basketball Prioritize the Transfer Portal over High Schoolers?

The Syracuse football landscape has proven to be a wild one after the conclusion of the regular season. The Orange have lost two wide receivers and starting defensive backs to the portal, but in return, have gained two four star DBs. Even without a defensive coordinator in place (until yesterday), SU has brought it good talent from other programs, with the promise of immediate playing time and a potential NFL future.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Parking at Syracuse Hancock Airport just got a little easier

A new tool might be handy for those looking to park at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport during the busy holiday travel season. The near-real-time parking status tool allows travelers to check each parking lot at any time without leaving home. Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Chief Commercial Officer Jason Mehl said...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Lexi McNabb

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host UAlbany for School Day in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (10:30 a.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with freshman Lexi McNabb. What does it mean to...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller Finds Issues With Town of Marathon Town Clerk

New York State Comptroller’s Office of Thomas DiNapoli found several issues with the Town of Marathon Town Clerk during a recent government audit. The audit found the Town Clerk did not record, deposit, remit or report collections in a timely or accurate manner. Due to the findings of the audit, the Board’s ability to monitor financial operations were hindered. The audit reports that if the Board conducted the required annual audits, the Board may have been able to recognize the issues and take corrective action.
MARATHON, NY
waer.org

Syracuse men’s basketball cruises past Cornell in second half, wins 78-63

Right before the under-eight-minute media timeout, Cornell led Syracuse by 11. With their backs against the wall, the Orange made a late push to tie the game at 37 at halftime. SU turned that push into a surge once the second half started. At the under-eight-minute media timeout in that half, the Orange had amassed a 28-8 run against the Big Red and led by 20. The 'Cuse never looked back from that run, and pulled away from Cornell 78-63.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse airport introduces new parking status tool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a new convenient tool to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability was announced on Monday, December 19 by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. Travelers will now have the ability to check available drive-up parking 24 hours a day to see the status of each parking lot at […]
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy