Examining the Responsiveness of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to People Living with Hypertension and Diabetes in Kenya: A qualitative study: Cardiovascular Diseases and Conditions – Hypertension

Port Said University Researchers Further Understanding of Nursing (Enhancing the Occurrence Variance Reporting System Implementation at one of the Hospitals of the Egyptian Universal Health Insurance): Health and Medicine – Nursing
-- New study results on nursing have been published. According to news originating from Port Said,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Identifying, reporting, measuring, and tracking events provide an opportunity to study system issues, motivate learning, measure the frequency and severity of events, and manage high-risk ones which refer to a safety culture that is focused on valuing the input of working staff and improving the quality of care. Enhance the implementation of the occurrence variance reporting (OVR) system at the Obstetrics and.
Studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Reveal New Findings on CDC and FDA (A Blockchain and Ml-based Framework for Fast and Cost-effective Health Insurance Industry Operations): CDC and FDA
- India Collaborative Research. The news reporters obtained a quote from the research from the. , “Medical emergencies can have a severe emotional and financial impact. Thus, a health insurance policy can help mitigate financial risks in unpredictable circumstances. However, the current insurance system is very expensive, as thousands of people pay the premiums, and very few take the claims. Furthermore, the claim settlement process is excruciatingly long and tiresome. In this article, we focus on establishing a rapid and cost-effective framework for the health insurance market, based on machine learning and blockchain technology. By developing a smart contract, blockchain may eliminate any third-party organizations and make the complete process safer, easier, and more efficient. The contract pays the claim based on the claimant’s documentation. We optimized the premiums using a regression model based on the net amount claimed during the current policy tenure and various other criteria.”
Studies from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Have Provided New Data on Sports Medicine (Ambulatory Surgery Centers Significantly Decrease Total Health Care Expenditures in Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction): Health and Medicine – Sports Medicine
-- A new study on sports medicine is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) is a commonly performed orthopaedic procedure. The volume and cost of ACLR procedures are increasing annually, but the drivers of these cost increases are not well described.”
Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In markets where companies can offer multiple products or services, production costs may decline, and profitability may increase as business scope expands. Using a sample of health insurers from 2015 to 2018 with data reported in the annual NAIC Supplemental Health Care Exhibit, we test whether scope economies exist among health insurers.”
Cost Concerns Keep Older Adults from Seeking Emergency Care
Worries about what emergency care might cost them have kept some older adults from seeking medical attention even when they felt they might need it, a new study shows. People in their 50s and early 60s, women, those who lack health insurance, people with household incomes under. $30,000. , and...
Reducing Out-of-Pocket Health Expenditure a Panacea to Universal Health Coverage [press release]
"I recall growing up in a comfortable home and lacking nothing until my father fell ill in 2010. I was in secondary school when his sickness started. He was a farmer and businessman. who. sell cocoa in Ondo state, southwest. Nigeria. , says. , a mother of one residing in.
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) (The Diabetes Health Plan and Healthcare Utilization Among Beneficiaries With Low Incomes): Managed Care
-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The socioeconomic status (SES) gradient in hospital and emergency room utilization among adults with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) is partially driven by cost-related non-adherence. To test the impact of the Diabetes Health Plan (DHP), a diabetes-specific health plan incorporating value-based insurance design principles on healthcare utilization among low-income adults with T2DM.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for patient record matching (USPTO 11515018): Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ahmad, Mateen ( Iselin, NJ , US), Kreitzman, Elisa D. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Express Scripts StrategiC Development Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Health care is provided to patients using health care records that are associated with patients throughout their lives. Information can be included in these records to try and associate each record with a different patient. In.
AmeriHealth Caritas Promotes Access to COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Ahead of the Winter Months
Now is the time for members to get up to date with their vaccinations. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As winter nears,AmeriHealth Caritas stresses the importance of being current with age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccinations as recommended by the. CDC. , including the new bivalent boosters, which offer protection against Omicron variants. This press release...
“Systems and Methods for Computerized Loss Scenario Modeling and Data Analytics” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220383422): Insurance Services Office Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Conde, Rafael ( Clifton, NJ , US); Hulett, Jim (St. Pete, FL, US); Townsend, Douglas (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Insurance Services Office Inc. (. Jersey City, New Jersey. ,. United States. ). The following quote was obtained by the news editors from...
A New Study by Pets Best Demonstrates How Life with Pets has Changed Since the Pandemic
PRNewswire/ -- , a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) health and wellness solution and leading. pet health insurance provider, unveiled the results of a new study: "Pet Parenthood Today." More than 1,400 pet owners were surveyed to better understand the impact pets have on their personal and professional life. With pet ownership at an all-time high, the research reveals findings around the health benefits, financial considerations, and generational behaviors that come with owning a pet.
Comments / 0