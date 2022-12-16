Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
Fox 19
$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
WLWT 5
Bond set at $1 million for man charged in woman's death in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with murder in a Kenton County woman's death. Independence police were called to an apartment complex for a wellness check last Thursday when they made the grisly discovery. Police said a woman's coworkers were concerned when...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
WKRC
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
WLWT 5
Greenhills police warn against using mail drop box after stolen checks recovered
CINCINNATI — Greenhills police are warning residents about using mail drop boxes this holiday season. Police sent an alert to residents on Tuesday, warning them not to use the blue mail box in front of the Greenhills Shopping Center. According to police, on Dec. 17, the Springfield Township Police...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
WLWT 5
OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
Police: 1 dead, 2 children & 2 adults injured in Brown County crash
According to investigators, late Sunday night, the driver of a car failed to yield while trying to cross US-68 near Greenbush Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
953wiki.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS
December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
WKRC
4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
WLWT 5
OSP: 4 taken to hospital, including infant, following serious crash in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash with multiple injuries that occurred in Clermont County on Monday. It happened at 2:04 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 on Old State Route 32 in Batavia Township. OSP's preliminary investigation shows 28-year-old...
WLWT 5
Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
Fox 19
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
