Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO