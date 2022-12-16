Read full article on original website
kelo.com
SFPD issues warning after multiple vehicles stolen while left unattended to warm up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the temperature plummets this week, starting your vehicle and letting it warm up a bit may seem like the practical thing to do. But with multiple cars being stolen since last friday in Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police are reminding residents to be cautious when leaving your vehicle unattended.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Behind Bars In Rock Rapids After Arrest On September Eluding Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.
thewayneherald.com
Additional arrest made in Laurel quadruple homicide investigation
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug 4. Carrie Jones, 43, was arrested at her home in Laurel without incident. She has been lodged in Antelope County Jail on charges of first degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
brookingsradio.com
Man killed in Minnehaha snowmobile/SUV crash
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to SD Highway 38 near Hartford for the crash involving a snowmobile and and SUV. Officials say life saving measures were performed on driver of the snowmobile but...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence. The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
kelo.com
SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
nwestiowa.com
George man cited for poisoning animals
GEORGE—A 54-year-old George man was cited Wednesday, Dec. 14, on a charge of animal abuse. The citing of Percy Leon Meyer stemmed from a George resident reporting his dog had been poisoned, and it was the second dog poisoned in seven months, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile. Officials say life saving measures...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar breaks into home while fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man broke into a family’s home in eastern Sioux Falls while the police were in pursuit of him for a separate incident Saturday morning. Police responded to a call near the 2700 block of E...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
KELOLAND TV
Baltic man identified in fatal snowmobile crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the man who died in a snowmobile versus SUV crash in Hartford this weekend. Authorities say 42-year-old Jarvis Brende was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday evening when his snowmobile tipped over on Highway 38. As...
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It seems like something from the future, leaving the key fob in your pocket and starting the car with the push of a button. According to Joe Wentland of Audio Playground Electronics, the key fob has a range limit. “The average is just about...
Lawton company ordered to pay more than $7 million for fraud over classic cars
A Lawton-based company was ordered to pay more than $7 million for breaching an agreement regarding the restoration of three vehicles.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’
The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.” The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
