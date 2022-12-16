Read full article on original website
Packers role player reveals helpful gesture from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has at times been saddled with a reputation for being a bit prickly with teammates and playing favorites in the locker room. That is not the experience one Green Bay Packers role player has had with him, though. Punt returner Keisean Nixon, a first-year Packer who took over the role midseason after the...
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero ... and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By 3:41 p.m., about the time Franco Harris raced across the goal line while the Oakland Raiders gave chase in what looked more like a dazed trot, everything had changed. They call Harris’ iconic snatch, grab and sprint to the end zone in the final seconds of the 1972 divisional playoff “The Immaculate Reception,” a title that hints at the divine.
