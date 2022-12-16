Read full article on original website
More lead found as district promptly addresses Buena Vista demands
The Buena Vista Horace Mann community is asking for donations of water bottles and jugs and hand sanitizer through the end of the week. Drop off Dec. 14 and 15 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the main office. Ask — beg, and threaten action — and...
Lowell sickout — 80% of teachers walk off the job in protest
Perhaps 80 percent of Lowell’s educators — some 120 out of 149 — are expected to be calling in sick today in protest of the school district’s ongoing payroll debacle, according to multiple Lowell teachers including Kathy Melvin, a union building co-representative at the high school.
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments
On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
