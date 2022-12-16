ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Girl's Basketball Goes on Overtime Run to Outlast JC

After four periods, Maine-Endwell and Johnson City were knotted up at 39 points apiece. The Spartans outscored the Wildcats 15-2 in the extra period to win 54-41 at home/. Kaety L'Amoreaux led the way with 30 points for M-E, Kaylee Hurba contributed 10. Aurie Nannery scored 10 for JC.
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Basketball Finishes Nonconference Slate With Win Against Hartford

The Binghamton University women's basketball team blew out its former America East opponent, Hartford, with a 70-34 win. Denai Bowman is now three points away from 1,000 career points at BU. Owego grad Genevieve Coleman led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Bearcats. Bowman had seven assists.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal's Tim Smith Commits to Run for Binghamton University

Vestal's Tim Smith made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to run at the collegiate level. Smith committed to Division I Binghamton University to run cross country and track. Smith is a four-year varsity athlete. Smith was the number-two scorer on Vestal's 1-8 sectional sweep and was the Section IV 2022 400 hurdles champion on top of earning a pair of cross-country state bids.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal

A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cause of Owego Fire Revealed

Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault

A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties

A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
MIAMI, FL
Syracuse.com

22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
POMPEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 19, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, every child in this city under the age of 16 is invited to the annual Children’s Christmas Party to be held at the Binghamton Theater. The big Christmas celebration planned for Chenango Bridge this...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons

Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
ELMIRA, NY

