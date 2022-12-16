Read full article on original website
Maine-Endwell Boy's Basketball Picks Up First Win Against Binghamton
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are on the board after picking up an 89-56 win over Binghamton. Cullen Green led the way with 24 for the Spartans.
Maine-Endwell Girl's Basketball Goes on Overtime Run to Outlast JC
After four periods, Maine-Endwell and Johnson City were knotted up at 39 points apiece. The Spartans outscored the Wildcats 15-2 in the extra period to win 54-41 at home/. Kaety L'Amoreaux led the way with 30 points for M-E, Kaylee Hurba contributed 10. Aurie Nannery scored 10 for JC.
BU Women's Basketball Finishes Nonconference Slate With Win Against Hartford
The Binghamton University women's basketball team blew out its former America East opponent, Hartford, with a 70-34 win. Denai Bowman is now three points away from 1,000 career points at BU. Owego grad Genevieve Coleman led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Bearcats. Bowman had seven assists.
Harpursville Boy's Basketball Gets Past Afton at Home
Harpursville and Afton went to battle with the Hornets coming out on top 62-54. Brayden Sakowsky scored a team-high 15 for HCS while Ashton Villeco popped in nine. Afton's Braden Sadlemire scored 16 with Ryan Dawson having 11.
Vestal's Tim Smith Commits to Run for Binghamton University
Vestal's Tim Smith made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to run at the collegiate level. Smith committed to Division I Binghamton University to run cross country and track. Smith is a four-year varsity athlete. Smith was the number-two scorer on Vestal's 1-8 sectional sweep and was the Section IV 2022 400 hurdles champion on top of earning a pair of cross-country state bids.
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor),...
"Cops 4 A Cause" Donates Gift Cards to Union-Endicott School District For Families During Holidays
This week a local organization has continued its mission of giving local families a boost during the holidays. Today "Cops 4 A Cause" delivered about $2500 worth in gift cards to be distributed to students and families in the Union-Endicott school district, for grocery shopping ahead of the holidays. On...
Former fraternity files suit against Cornell to turn house into veterans housing
ITHACA, N.Y.—A former Cornell University fraternity has launched legal actions against the school after accusing the university of stymieing their efforts to re-use their former chapter house as housing for student veterans. The 17-page NYS Supreme Court summons was filed last week by local lawyer Edward Crossmore on behalf...
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
Equipment Removed From Former Binghamton Crowley Milk Plant
After years of inactivity, workers once again are busy at the old Crowley milk processing facility on Binghamton's South Side. Since late November, equipment has been removed from the sprawling building and trucked away from the site. A glimpse inside the first floor of the former Crowley milk plant on...
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
100 Years Ago: December 19, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, every child in this city under the age of 16 is invited to the annual Children’s Christmas Party to be held at the Binghamton Theater. The big Christmas celebration planned for Chenango Bridge this...
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
An Endwell Family Finds a Fun Way to Celebrate the Holidays and Give Back to Local Charities
THE 12-FOOT TALL FIGURE THAT LIVES OUTSIDE SCOTT VARCADIPANE'S ENDWELL HOME HAS BECOME A FAN FAVORITE IN BROOME COUNTY, BUT IT WASN'T ALWAYS THAT WAY. The first year the Varcadipanes put Boris up, someone sent them a letter stating "It ruins the Christmas theme". this didn't discourage them. "SOMEBODY COMPLAINED...
Woman charged in Delaware Co. drugged driving crash
On December 12th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies received a call reporting and erratic driver on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
