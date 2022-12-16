Majority of states are enjoying pre-pandemic levels of prosperity according to new report by Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and Legatum Institute. WASHINGTON, December 21, 2022 – Arizona ranks 40th in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.

