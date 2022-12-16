Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
After his third unsportsmanlike penalty this season, Seattle’s hulking receiver says officials don’t like how physical he is.
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Steelers QB Pickett to return from concussion vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After being sidelined with his second concussion in eight weeks, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, Pickett remained in the concussion protocol. But Tomlin said if the team practiced Monday, Pickett would be a full participant.
Raiders activate WR Hunter Renfrow, TE Darren Waller off IR
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders activated two Pro Bowlers off injured reserve Saturday, tight end Darren Waller (left hamstring) and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique), in time for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. While both players signed contract extensions this offseason, the...
49ers' Armstead calls $300K rookie dinner a 'prank'
The NFL rookie dinner with the astronomical tab is now a time-honored tradition. The drinks flow, veterans order porterhouses and lobsters and any other high-price menu items and rookies pick up the bill. It's a well-worn "welcome to the league" move. Veteran defensive linemen for the San Francisco 49ers took...
Chargers jump into AFC playoff picture with 'masterful' final drive
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Inside a celebratory Los Angeles Chargers postgame locker room, music blared, the energy was palpable and wide receiver Mike Williams offered a fitting description of the scene. "Turnt," Williams said, smiling. "I'd have to agree with him," quarterback Justin Herbert said with a grin. Moments earlier, Herbert...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson arrested in relation to 'nonviolent family issue'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday afternoon at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, in relation to a nonviolent family issue, according to a spokesperson at the Bristol County Sheriff's Office. Jackson was transported to the station by Fall River police...
Ridiculous Patriots-Raiders ending shocks NFL Twitter
The New England Patriots don't normally lose games like this. On the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots clawed back from a 17-3 deficit to take the lead 24-17. Though the Raiders came back to tie it, the Patriots had to be feeling good about themselves heading into overtime.
QB Kyle Vantrease the common thread for Buffalo, Ga. Southern
Kyle Vantrease was the starting quarterback at Buffalo last season. This year, Vantrease starts at Georgia Southern against his former
Raiders stun Pats: 'Have you ever seen an ending like that?'
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Davis traipsed across theLas Vegas Raiders' plush locker room in Allegiant Stadium late Sunday afternoon with a dazed look on his face after the latest chapter in the wild and woolly history of the franchise he owns had unfolded. "It's a new house of thrills," Davis...
Anthony Davis to miss multiple weeks with foot injury, sources say
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, who had been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night's victory over the visitingDenver Nuggets and...
