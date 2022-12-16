KNOXVILLE – A multi-agency operation that took place this week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based on multiple criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic runaway for extended periods of time, or being a previous victim of human trafficking. Over a two-day period, representatives from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit, Department of Children’s Services, Knoxville Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children to ensure their safety and assess their status. The McNabb Center, Grow Free Tennessee, and the Florence Crittenton Agency assisted with the operation and provided support.

