knoxvilledailysun.com

Kayaker recovered near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Water level receded in the Little River overnight making it possible for National Park Service rangers to recover the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville, TN. On Friday, December 16, Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that Keaney disappeared underwater while kayaking above...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Keep Knoxville Beautiful receives special recognition for No Trash November

NASHVILLE -- More than 1,300 volunteers across the state removed more than 48,000 pounds of litter in their communities as part of the second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter. The initiative is spearheaded by Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
kingsriverlife.com

5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg

When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
GATLINBURG, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

RAM set for free 3-day clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE -- Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on January 13-15. RAM will be set up at the Jacob Building, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914 for three days only.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads

TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

Multi-agency operation rescues at-risk and missing children in Knox County

KNOXVILLE – A multi-agency operation that took place this week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based on multiple criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic runaway for extended periods of time, or being a previous victim of human trafficking. Over a two-day period, representatives from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit, Department of Children’s Services, Knoxville Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children to ensure their safety and assess their status. The McNabb Center, Grow Free Tennessee, and the Florence Crittenton Agency assisted with the operation and provided support.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Ongoing child care crisis costs Knox County $108 million annually

KNOXVILLE -- Prior to the pandemic, child care was a growing crisis for families and our economy. Fast forward to today, Tennessee’s working parents of young children continue to struggle to find and afford child care. For Tennessee employers the situation is likewise acute, with the child care crisis exacerbating the state’s workforce shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Recovery effort underway near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
TOWNSEND, TN
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

