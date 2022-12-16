Kathleen Kelly becomes Palm Desert mayor; Trubee sworn in as newest member of council

Kathleen Kelly became mayor of Palm Desert during the city’s annual rotation ceremony Thursday, while Evan Trubee was sworn in as the newest member of the council.

Kelly, who was first elected to the council in 2016, will serve as mayor for the second time in three years, following her term in 2021 that came largely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her quick return to the mayor’s seat is partially because the previous mayor pro tem, Sabby Jonathan, did not seek reelection this year.

The next in line is then determined by who has gone the longest period without serving as mayor, which was a tie between Gina Nestande, who served as mayor in 2020, and Karina Quintanilla, who was elected the same year.

City rules call for such a tie to be determined by a coin toss, but Nestande and Quintanilla opted to defer their appointments as mayor, instead backing Kelly to take the position. Meanwhile, Quintanilla will serve as mayor pro tem in the upcoming year.

“We had previously had a discussion that your entire previous service as mayor was on Zoom, so I congratulate you on the ability to be in the community and give your warmth and nurturing in full presence,” Quintanilla told Kelly during Thursday’s meeting.

In assuming the mainly ceremonial role, Kelly thanked outgoing Mayor Jan Harnik, who won another four-year term in this year’s election, for her active service, which included being this year’s president of the Southern California Association of Governments.

Kelly also noted the city’s ongoing goals of getting a standalone campus at the California State University-San Bernardino's satellite campus in Palm Desert, revamping the city’s mall and developing more parks and walkable areas in the city’s northern region.

Trubee, who runs a local bike tour company, thanked the voters of Palm Desert for choosing him, and promised “at least four years of faithful service” after being sworn in. Trubee narrowly won his seat in Palm Desert’s first election with ranked-choice voting, finishing second behind Harnik.

Subcommittee formed after voters support move to five districts

The city council also briefly discussed next steps following Palm Desert voters' approval of Measure B, which asked whether residents prefer transitioning from two to five council districts. In the Nov. 8 election, 53.24% of voters supported the measure, while 46.76% were opposed.

Measure B was advisory, so a final decision on the matter is still up to the city council. During Thursday's public comments, two residents, including Gregg Akkerman, who narrowly lost to Trubee for the open council seat, urged the council to follow through on the switch.

In response, Kelly noted the council was forming a subcommittee to assess the results of Measure B and any potential changes, along with the city's use of ranked-choice voting. Quintanilla, who was a plaintiff in the voting right lawsuit against the city that led to the current setup as a compromise, will serve on the subcommittee alongside Harnik, according to a staff report.

