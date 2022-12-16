Read full article on original website
NO NONSENSE
3d ago
OMG.....IT'S THE WORST SINCE 1800s!!! STOP THE NONSENSE. WE, THE PEOPLE, NO LONGER BELIEVE YOU. BUNCH OF NOTHING REPORTERS!!
Sandra Duck
3d ago
how come all of a sudden it's the flu when it wasn't mentioned for the last 2 years everything turned into covid
Rate of Massachusetts residents leaving the state the highest since 2005
The pandemic put a strain on our workforce here in Massachusetts. The latest report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF) found startling trends when it comes to the population of Massachusetts, and they were all exacerbated by COVID-19.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts
New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Massachusetts chef turning spent grain into snack foods
BOSTON – Kyle Fiasconaro hates the idea of food waste."I come from a cooking background where nothing gets wasted. I think most chefs, I would like to think all chefs, like to think that you are going to use everything," said Fiasconaro of Brewer's Food.The chef found himself at a crossroads when he witnessed local grains being thrown out at a Brewery in New York. So when he relocated to Massachusetts, he stopped into Lamplighter Brewery with a plan."I walked in with a plastic bag and I asked for some spent grain and immediately, the owner brewer came out. He introduced himself and said 'Come here any time you want,'" Fiasconaro recalled.That's when the process of upcycling the grains began. Fiasconaro met with other businesses and turned those grains into cookies, chips and crackers."I learned more and more that people really care about crackers," Fiasconaro said. "They want it to be the perfect crunch, the perfect shape, the perfect size, texture."Fiasconaro said the business is exactly what he had always hoped to accomplish."There's lots of jobs I could have. I could do anything. But this is something that I feel I am doing good for the world," he said.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
wgbh.org
Healey says she supports medical aid in dying but leaves details to lawmakers
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her support for the concept of medical aid in dying, but said lawmakers should determine its appropriate processes and safeguards. A day after the state's highest court ruled that the Massachusetts constitution does not protect doctors who provide terminally ill patients a lethal dose...
A List of the Most Contaminated Places in Massachusetts
During the Cold War, the U.S. government created hundreds of factories and research centers to help develop nuclear weapons. This work left behind residual radioactive contamination at many of these sites.
bunewsservice.com
Question 3 failed. Now new fights are set to begin, while smaller liquor stores face other challenges
Massachusetts’ latest midterm election asked voters — other than deciding who the next governor and state and city representatives would be — four ballot questions. All but one passed, and that was the bill that would restructure current liquor license laws in a defensive measure for small businesses.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Headlights On When It’s Snowing In Massachusetts?
The eastern part of Massachusetts has little to no snow compared to the western part of the state as of Monday. Two moderate snow makers dumped around a foot (maybe a little more) of snow, collectively, to parts of western Massachusetts over the last eight days. I drive to work...
thereminder.com
New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction
It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
mybackyardnews.com
EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE – MASSACHUSETTS
BOSTON — The Board of Early Education and Care today voted unanimously to give initial approval to a package of regulation changes that will improve the way low-income families access child care, aimed at making it easier for families to receive childcare financial assistance and enable more children to participate in high-quality early education programs.
