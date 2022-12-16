ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 9

NO NONSENSE
3d ago

OMG.....IT'S THE WORST SINCE 1800s!!! STOP THE NONSENSE. WE, THE PEOPLE, NO LONGER BELIEVE YOU. BUNCH OF NOTHING REPORTERS!!

Reply
4
Sandra Duck
3d ago

how come all of a sudden it's the flu when it wasn't mentioned for the last 2 years everything turned into covid

Reply
4
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts chef turning spent grain into snack foods

BOSTON – Kyle Fiasconaro hates the idea of food waste."I come from a cooking background where nothing gets wasted. I think most chefs, I would like to think all chefs, like to think that you are going to use everything," said Fiasconaro of Brewer's Food.The chef found himself at a crossroads when he witnessed local grains being thrown out at a Brewery in New York. So when he relocated to Massachusetts, he stopped into Lamplighter Brewery with a plan."I walked in with a plastic bag and I asked for some spent grain and immediately, the owner brewer came out. He introduced himself and said 'Come here any time you want,'" Fiasconaro recalled.That's when the process of upcycling the grains began. Fiasconaro met with other businesses and turned those grains into cookies, chips and crackers."I learned more and more that people really care about crackers," Fiasconaro said. "They want it to be the perfect crunch, the perfect shape, the perfect size, texture."Fiasconaro said the business is exactly what he had always hoped to accomplish."There's lots of jobs I could have. I could do anything. But this is something that I feel I am doing good for the world," he said. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction

It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE – MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON — The Board of Early Education and Care today voted unanimously to give initial approval to a package of regulation changes that will improve the way low-income families access child care, aimed at making it easier for families to receive childcare financial assistance and enable more children to participate in high-quality early education programs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

