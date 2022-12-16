Read full article on original website
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Last week’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gave us a whole multiversal nexus of Spider-heroes to freak out about, both new designs and familiar looks. How could there possibly be even more? Well, the movie’s gorgeous new poster managed to get some in. Sony dropped the new poster...
Across the Spider-Verse Wants You to Take Its Villain Seriously
When it was announced that the main villain of the Into the Spider-Verse sequel was going to be D-List Spidey foe the Spot, many people shrugged their shoulders at the thought that someone who looks like a walking dalmatian zoot suit with portal powers could be a major threat to Miles and his amazing friends. But that’s the point.
RRR Director S.S. Rajamouli Reveals a Sequel Is in the Works
The Tollywood cinematic spectacle RRR has become a global phenomenon and an awards-season hopeful—and now it’s getting a sequel. The film was originally intended as a standalone, as director S.S. Rajamouli told Variety. “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” he said. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that.” The possibility of a sequel was teased by Rajamouli to a Beyond Fest audience a few months ago (io9 was there!); he said that ideas were beginning to percolate between himself and his father, who wrote the story for the first film, along with screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.
Edie Falco Shot Avatar 2 So Long Ago She Assumed It Flopped
A lot has happened since James Cameron’s first Avatar movie came out in 2009. Presidents have come and gone, pandemics have waxed and waned, and empires have risen and fallen. Also, Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco shot her scenes as a hawkish general and then assumed the movie bombed because she never heard anything about it.
Rings of Power Season 2 Will Move at a Faster Pace
The world created by J.R.R. Tolkien has carved out a new universe on Prime Video with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season one recently closed out after a ton of world building, and the main players’ arcs are now gearing up for big moments in season two.
Open Channel: What Did You Think of Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of repeated delays and consistent smack talk from its director James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is a real thing that people can see in theaters. Boosted by a fairly recent re-release of its predecessor and strong premiere impressions on social media, Disney and Cameron have been working hard to ensure that people know that Avatar is coming back and ready to take up folks’ attention during the holiday season.
Spy x Family Isn't Just Getting Season 2, It's Also Getting a Movie
Just as its pretty stellar first season is about to come to a close, it was confirmed that Spy x Family’s anime will be returning. During this weekend’s Jump Festa, representatives for the series confirmed that a second season is in active development and will be hitting sometime in 2023.
House of the Dragon's Olivia Cook on Her Most Difficult Scene So Far
House of the Dragon elevated itself very quickly from being “that new Game of Thrones spin-off” to must-watch appointment TV, thanks in no small part to the extreme drama experienced by its well-acted characters. Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower—daughter, queen, mother—had more than her share of trials, but the actor was able to single out one moment that stood out more than most.
James Cameron Says 'Thorough Forensic Analysis' Proves Jack's Titanic Death Was Inevitable
James Cameron, the director of the critically acclaimed 1997 film Titanic, is putting the 25-year floating door debate to rest. Cameron has stated that he has conducted a study to unequivocally prove that both Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (played by Kate Winslet) could not have survived in the frigid waters where the ship sank.
Loki Narrates the (Very) Brief First Look at Season 2 of the Marvel Series
In 2023, Marvel is going full multiverse. There’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Marvels to start, but don’t forget the show that started it all. That’s Loki and it too will be back in 2023. Disney+ released a short commercial teasing...
James Gunn Is Not Letting Troll Outrage Drive Decisions at DC Studios
As the dust settles from last week’s DC Studios shakeups, between Henry Cavill being done as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 not moving ahead, new co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn once again took to Twitter and Instagram to address the internet’s rumor mill of speculation. “One of the...
Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes
Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie Trailer Gets Kubrick Estate's Seal of Approval
For one reason or another, the idea of a live-action Barbie movie coming to theaters has seemed bewildering for quite some time. But now that the first look at Greta Gerwig’s take on the popular Mattel toy is out, those concerns seem to have been largely vanished, as the trailer playing in front of Avatar: The Way of Water looks...actually pretty rad?
Patton Oswalt and Rachael Leigh Cook Are Heading Into a World of Superhero Noir in NO/ONE
Radiant Black has become a smash hit for Image Comics, now playing host to a whole rainbow of Radiant heroes and villains. But its next big thing isn’t bright lights and big superheroics—it’s a multimedia thriller about murder in a world of heroes, and io9 has your first details.
'The Return of the Crawling Evil,' a Lovecraftian Sci-Fi Story Written and Illustrated by Robots
You’ve probably heard about ChatGPT, OpenAI’s new AI chatbot that can spin up essays, poems, Twitter replies , and short stories at the drop of a hat. We at Gizmodo had heard a lot about the program’s fiction writing capabilities, so we thought: why not have it write us some science fiction? It seemed like an appropriate genre for a robot to tackle.
