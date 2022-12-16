The Tollywood cinematic spectacle RRR has become a global phenomenon and an awards-season hopeful—and now it’s getting a sequel. The film was originally intended as a standalone, as director S.S. Rajamouli told Variety. “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” he said. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that.” The possibility of a sequel was teased by Rajamouli to a Beyond Fest audience a few months ago (io9 was there!); he said that ideas were beginning to percolate between himself and his father, who wrote the story for the first film, along with screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

