Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.
Argentina's dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday's match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000.
Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time.
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on...
Lopetegui wins in Wolves debut, Adams powers Southampton
LONDON (AP) — Late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri ensured a winning start for new Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui in the team's 2-0 victory over fourth-division Gillingham in the English League Cup on Tuesday. Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton also reached the quarterfinals with victories as top-level...
Kipyokei gets 6-year doping ban, loses Boston Marathon title
MONACO (AP) — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday. Kipyokei’s urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide — an anti-inflammatory...
Tennis ace Boris Becker recalls prison loneliness, friends
BERLIN (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker tearfully recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at Britain’s notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, speaking publicly after serving eight months for bankruptcy offenses. “It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker said...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:37 p.m. EST
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims. MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico's ties with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesaday that it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours. Peru's foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo's wife was under criminal investigation in that country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband's administration. The dispute left it unclear what would happen to her and the couple's two children, who are at the Mexican embassy in Lima. Peru suggested it would allow the family to leave for Mexico, but could later demand her extradition if she were to eventually face any charges.
