Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims. MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico's ties with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesaday that it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours. Peru's foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo's wife was under criminal investigation in that country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband's administration. The dispute left it unclear what would happen to her and the couple's two children, who are at the Mexican embassy in Lima. Peru suggested it would allow the family to leave for Mexico, but could later demand her extradition if she were to eventually face any charges.

9 HOURS AGO