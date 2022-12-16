Read full article on original website
TCU names new university president
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has named its new university president: Daniel Pullin. Pullin was the John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business and joined TCU in 2019. He also served as a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation. Pullin will begin his new role as...
frogsowar.com
Alabama OT transfer Tommy Brockermeyer commits to TCU
Days after securing a commitment from Alabama wide receiver transfer JoJo Earle, TCU saw another former Crimson Tide athlete pledge his commitment to the Horned Frogs, with offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announcing his decision on social media Tuesday. A former five-star recruit and top-10 nationwide prospect, Brockermeyer becomes the fourth transfer to commit to the Horned Frogs, with all four transfers coming from SEC schools.
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
frogsowar.com
Game Recap: #21 TCU Basketball 88, MVSU 43
The TCU Horned Frogs put on a show in Schollmaier on Sunday night: splashing threes, throwing down monster dunks, dealing a season-high 23 assists, and playing lock-down defense in a dominant 45-point victory over Mississippi Valley State. It was the greatest margin of victory for the Horned Frogs since the last time TCU played the Delta Devils, a 106-53 win in November of 2014. Defensively, TCU did not allow a made 3-pointer from the MVSU on 8 attempts, holding MVSU to 36.8% shooting from the field while forcing 20 turnovers. With Eddie Lampkin not playing, Xavier Cork got the start and filled up the stat sheet with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and a blocked shot. Emanuel Miller returned to the starting lineup with authority, adding 7 rebounds and leading the Frogs with 5 assists (including some beauties that led to Chuck O’Bannon dunks).
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
frogsowar.com
Fiesta Bowl Position Battles: Michigan O-Line vs. TCU D-Line
LT Ryan Hayes (SR); Jeffrey Persi (JR) LG Trevor Keegan (JR); Giovanni El-Hadi (R-FR) C Olu Ouwatimi (SR); Greg Crippen (R-FR) RG Zak Zinter (JR); Reece Atteberry (JR) RT Karson Barnhart (R-JR); Trente Jones (R-JR) The Wolverines are elite on the offensive front, having now won the Joe Moore Award...
frogsowar.com
LSU WR transfer Jack Bech commits to TCU
TCU remained red hot on the recruiting trail Sunday evening, securing its third transfer commitment over the last week with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, who announced his decision on Twitter. A former four-star prospect who was originally recruited to the Tigers as a tight end, Bech split time at tight end and wide receiver over his two seasons at LSU.
No. 7 Texas takes control, holds off Stanford
Marcus Carr scored 17 points, Timmy Allen added 15 points and had a key block in the final minute and
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
dallasexpress.com
TX HSFB State Championship Week Roundup
Twelve games over four days decided the 2022 Texas high school football state champions. Dallas County saw three teams take home titles in South Oak Cliff (5A Div. II), DeSoto (6A Div. II), and Duncanville (6A Div. I). But Aledo (5A Div. I), about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, and Gunter (3A Div. II), about 50 miles north of Dallas, also brought titles home for the DFW region.
fox4news.com
DeSoto, Duncanville win 6A state football titles
ARLINGTON, Texas - DeSoto and Duncanville completed a Dallas County sweep of Class 6A football state titles on Saturday. It was Duncanville’s first high school football championship since 1998. Caden Durham ran for three touchdowns in the 28-21 win over Houston-area football powerhouse Galena Park North Shore in the...
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Twin Peaks Celebrates Newest Fort Worth-Area Location
This marks the brand’s eighth new lodge in 2022, 31st location in Texas and 94th systemwide
Aviation International News
Perot Field Name Change Officially Recognized
Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) has officially changed its name to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport following a ceremony last week attended by local legislators and FAA officials. KAFW, which opened 33 years ago this month, was the world’s first airport designated specifically for industrial use. Named after H....
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
