Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

TCU names new university president

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has named its new university president: Daniel Pullin. Pullin was the John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business and joined TCU in 2019. He also served as a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation. Pullin will begin his new role as...
frogsowar.com

Alabama OT transfer Tommy Brockermeyer commits to TCU

Days after securing a commitment from Alabama wide receiver transfer JoJo Earle, TCU saw another former Crimson Tide athlete pledge his commitment to the Horned Frogs, with offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announcing his decision on social media Tuesday. A former five-star recruit and top-10 nationwide prospect, Brockermeyer becomes the fourth transfer to commit to the Horned Frogs, with all four transfers coming from SEC schools.
frogsowar.com

Game Recap: #21 TCU Basketball 88, MVSU 43

The TCU Horned Frogs put on a show in Schollmaier on Sunday night: splashing threes, throwing down monster dunks, dealing a season-high 23 assists, and playing lock-down defense in a dominant 45-point victory over Mississippi Valley State. It was the greatest margin of victory for the Horned Frogs since the last time TCU played the Delta Devils, a 106-53 win in November of 2014. Defensively, TCU did not allow a made 3-pointer from the MVSU on 8 attempts, holding MVSU to 36.8% shooting from the field while forcing 20 turnovers. With Eddie Lampkin not playing, Xavier Cork got the start and filled up the stat sheet with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and a blocked shot. Emanuel Miller returned to the starting lineup with authority, adding 7 rebounds and leading the Frogs with 5 assists (including some beauties that led to Chuck O’Bannon dunks).
frogsowar.com

Fiesta Bowl Position Battles: Michigan O-Line vs. TCU D-Line

LT Ryan Hayes (SR); Jeffrey Persi (JR) LG Trevor Keegan (JR); Giovanni El-Hadi (R-FR) C Olu Ouwatimi (SR); Greg Crippen (R-FR) RG Zak Zinter (JR); Reece Atteberry (JR) RT Karson Barnhart (R-JR); Trente Jones (R-JR) The Wolverines are elite on the offensive front, having now won the Joe Moore Award...
frogsowar.com

LSU WR transfer Jack Bech commits to TCU

TCU remained red hot on the recruiting trail Sunday evening, securing its third transfer commitment over the last week with LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, who announced his decision on Twitter. A former four-star prospect who was originally recruited to the Tigers as a tight end, Bech split time at tight end and wide receiver over his two seasons at LSU.
dallasexpress.com

TX HSFB State Championship Week Roundup

Twelve games over four days decided the 2022 Texas high school football state champions. Dallas County saw three teams take home titles in South Oak Cliff (5A Div. II), DeSoto (6A Div. II), and Duncanville (6A Div. I). But Aledo (5A Div. I), about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, and Gunter (3A Div. II), about 50 miles north of Dallas, also brought titles home for the DFW region.
fox4news.com

DeSoto, Duncanville win 6A state football titles

ARLINGTON, Texas - DeSoto and Duncanville completed a Dallas County sweep of Class 6A football state titles on Saturday. It was Duncanville’s first high school football championship since 1998. Caden Durham ran for three touchdowns in the 28-21 win over Houston-area football powerhouse Galena Park North Shore in the...
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Aviation International News

Perot Field Name Change Officially Recognized

Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) has officially changed its name to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport following a ceremony last week attended by local legislators and FAA officials. KAFW, which opened 33 years ago this month, was the world’s first airport designated specifically for industrial use. Named after H....
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
RealGM

Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex

Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
CBS DFW

Police ask for help locating missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for help finding a Texas A&M student who went missing last week.Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. He and his family are from Flower Mound.Flower Mound police have yet to comment.Hoang's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he went missing, however, they learned he had fallen short of the requirements to graduate. Texas A&M confirmed he was not part of the ceremonies. His father said that a text he sent at 8:30 a.m. was read before Tanner's phone turned off, and that Tanner's debit card was used at about noon on Friday at a gas station in Caldwell.The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said that Tanner may be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737.If you have any information on Tanner's whereabouts, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Thrillist

The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs

Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
