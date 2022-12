TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley and Nick Pringle helped bail out a short-handed Alabama frontcourt before Mark Sears heated up in the second half. Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Sears had 15, all after halftime, to lead No. 9 Alabama to an 84-64 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO