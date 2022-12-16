Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit couple shows off mini Christmas village featuring hundreds of buildings
What started 25 years ago has grown into a large display of Christmas cheer at 12 North Apartments in Southfield. George and Murel Gyde have their mini Christmas village at the complex in memory of their daughter, who was the manager there before dying.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident
(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
Detroit shelter helps homeless young adults
(CBS DETROIT) - Khali is 22 years old and has been homeless for years."It's been difficult. I've been off and on the streets since a 17-year-old kid," said Khali. "I've been from state to state, county to county, city to city. Kind of fell on my face and got back up to learn life on my own."But things are turning around for him now that he is living at Covenant House. "It's gotten me to be able to have role models in my life that are good people. It's gotten me sober from drinking. It's gotten me away from the...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm: Detroit's three warming shelters open
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With a fierce winter storm taking aim at the upper Midwest and single digit temperatures coming to Southeast Michigan, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions. The blizzard conditions are bearing down on Metro Detroit. This storm will...
Detroit business thriving thanks to candle-making classes, vegan soaps
Candle-making classes at She's Home Soaptique have become very popular. So popular in fact that Detroit entrepreneur Wanda Curdez had to make a change — she had to move some of her manufacturing back home to make a space that could accommodate the growing classes of instant artisans. Enveloped in the aroma of...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
WNEM
Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. It was a moment of pure joy when the family finally reunited with their pup, Dezseray McClusky said she had been looking for her dog Kiwi after she ran off more than a month ago.
fox2detroit.com
Westland police add special needs registry to provide first responders with important information
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Westland Police Department has created a special needs registry where important information can be added and available to first responders if there is an emergency. Any adult or child who may have difficulty communicating due to a developmental or cognitive disability such as autism...
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
fox2detroit.com
Roseville Fire Department auctioning off 1997 fire truck
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - You could own an old Roseville fire truck. The department is currently auctioning off a 1997 Sutphen Engine Pumper Fire Truck. Proceeds from the sale will help buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment. This truck runs, has 156,054, and has a Detroit...
Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
fox2detroit.com
Family says Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic threats needs help not jail
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family and attorney of a Dearborn man accused of threatening preschoolers, parents, and others outside a Jewish synagogue say he needs mental health help, not a jail cell. 35-year-old Hassan Chokr is accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children,...
fox2detroit.com
How holiday travel will be affected by incoming major winter storm in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - As Americans prepare to fly for holiday visits, a massive winter storm will affect Michigan travelers - and not just in Michigan. Delays and cancelations are expected across the entire country and many are already adjusting their plans. The bitter blast of arctic air will lead...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas snow storm timeline • Lions path to the playoffs • Stolen car brake-checks cop
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
