Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident

(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit shelter helps homeless young adults

(CBS DETROIT) - Khali is 22 years old and has been homeless for years."It's been difficult. I've been off and on the streets since a 17-year-old kid," said Khali. "I've been from state to state, county to county, city to city. Kind of fell on my face and got back up to learn life on my own."But things are turning around for him now that he is living at Covenant House. "It's gotten me to be able to have role models in my life that are good people. It's gotten me sober from drinking. It's gotten me away from the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Christmas winter storm: Detroit's three warming shelters open

DETROIT (FOX 2) - With a fierce winter storm taking aim at the upper Midwest and single digit temperatures coming to Southeast Michigan, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions. The blizzard conditions are bearing down on Metro Detroit. This storm will...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roseville Fire Department auctioning off 1997 fire truck

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - You could own an old Roseville fire truck. The department is currently auctioning off a 1997 Sutphen Engine Pumper Fire Truck. Proceeds from the sale will help buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment. This truck runs, has 156,054, and has a Detroit...
ROSEVILLE, MI

