(CBS DETROIT) - Khali is 22 years old and has been homeless for years."It's been difficult. I've been off and on the streets since a 17-year-old kid," said Khali. "I've been from state to state, county to county, city to city. Kind of fell on my face and got back up to learn life on my own."But things are turning around for him now that he is living at Covenant House. "It's gotten me to be able to have role models in my life that are good people. It's gotten me sober from drinking. It's gotten me away from the...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO