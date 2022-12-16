Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness
City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
ccxmedia.org
Safety Measures Offered for ‘Challenging’ Maple Grove Intersection
There’s a plan to bring more safety measures to an intersection in Maple Grove that has a high number of traffic crashes. The intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane is one that engineers call “challenging.”. “We looked from 2019 to 2021, there were 47 crashes during...
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
fox9.com
Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student pleads guilty to child endangerment
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former Eden Prairie High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Craig Hollenbeck, 51, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student during the second half of the 2020-2021 school year. During the four months of the relationship, they talked on social media, via text messages, during FaceTime calls and met alone in his classroom, according to charging documents.
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests
OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.
fox9.com
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park City Employees Decorate for the Holidays
Brooklyn Park city employees had competition to decorate their departments for the holidays. Some called the competition friendly; others called it fierce. Organizer Josie Thao called it fun. With entries like “Barbie on Holiday in Malibu” and “The Island of Misfit (Toys),” entries were creative and festive. Thao said the...
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
ccxmedia.org
The Reeve Lakeside Apartments Now Open in Robbinsdale
There is a new option for renters who dream of lakeside living in the city. The Reeve Lakeside Apartment complex in Robbinsdale recently opened its doors to tenants. The 118 unit building sits on the banks of Lower Twin Lake and comes loaded with amenities. “We have a nice indoor...
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hosts Hmong New Year Celebration
The cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park joined MN Zej Zog to host a Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday. The event is especially important to local Hmong-Americans. The Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the United States. Brooklyn Center | Brooklyn Park.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
ccxmedia.org
Lynde Greenhouse Credits Community for Christmas Comeback
There are few things more synonymous with Christmas decor than poinsettias. “The poinsettias give you that pop of color,” said Evan Atkinson, the retail manager of Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove. “You’ve got the bright reds, you’ve got the variegated ones, white ones, there’s so many options.”
