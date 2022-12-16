Hochul vetoes bill banning nonessential helicopter flights at NYC helipad

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have banned nonessential helicopter flights at a state-owned New York City helipad and allowed New Yorkers to sue for excessive helicopter traffic.

The Stop the Chop Act is part of a broader push by Manhattan politicians to limit helicopter traffic as noise complaints skyrocket.

An increase in commuter flights to the Hamptons and JFK airport operated by companies like Blade Air Mobility have driven up helicopter air traffic over the city.

The company advertises prices starting at $195, though flights often cost thousands.

The rise of app-based commuter helicopter traffic has corresponded with a massive increase in helicopter noise complaints.

Complaints to 311 rose from 3,332 in 2019 to almost 26,000 in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

Blade did not immediately respond to 1010 WINS’ request for comment.

The bill that Hochul vetoed would have banned nonessential flights, including commuter flights, at the West 30th Street helipad in the state-owned Hudson River Park. It also would have allowed New Yorkers to sue for excessive helicopter noise.

In a note accompanying her veto, she said airspace is regulated by the federal government, and the state does not have a right to implement a law like this.

Hochul often uses the West 30th Street helipad when traveling to or from New York City.

She used the helipad four times in June alone, according to travel reports from the first half of 2022.

She is also a frequent flier at the other two helipads in New York City at East 34th Street and Lower Manhattan.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill, said he would continue to fight helicopter air pollution and intends to introduce legislation to close the 30th Street heliport.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the Governor’s veto of our Stop the Chop Act, the first major state legislative effort to address the ill-effects of helicopters,” he said. “The noise, pollution and health impacts of tourist choppers is only growing for West Siders and across Manhattan.”

New York City Council is considering legislation to ban non-essential flights at the other two helipads, which are owned by the city.