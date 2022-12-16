ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Fermin-nellie Rubio
3d ago

just the losses are hard alone no child should go threw nothing like this so sad God bless the family's

James Absher
3d ago

That's what happens when you rob the wrong person at gun point so yeah it's sad but they weren't angels either 15 n 16 out robbing people is what's sad

WTOL 11

Suspect arrested in Washington Twp. homicide of 18-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old was charged with murder and felonious assault Monday in the homicide of 18-year-old Keichell Cardell, from Toledo, who was found dead Sunday morning in Washington Township from a gunshot wound. Washington Township Police and the Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched at 12:20 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals

On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

