The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has certainly changed, though it does not seem to be in the way Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson intended when he made such promises leading to the release of Black Adam. The wrestler turned actor released his DC Comics movie 15-years in the making earlier this year, introducing its titular Black Adam character along with Justice Society of America names like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Johnson also successfully pushed to get Henry Cavill back as Superman for the film, leading to a cameo in the credits scene of Black Adam. Soon after, Cavill would post a formal announcement of his return on social media. Since the film's release, much (if not, all) of what Black Adam aimed to do with the DC universe movies has been wiped away with Johnson now releasing a statement on the changes.

3 HOURS AGO