Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
The Rock Breaks Silence on James Gunn's DC Changes and Black Adam's Uncertain Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has certainly changed, though it does not seem to be in the way Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson intended when he made such promises leading to the release of Black Adam. The wrestler turned actor released his DC Comics movie 15-years in the making earlier this year, introducing its titular Black Adam character along with Justice Society of America names like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Johnson also successfully pushed to get Henry Cavill back as Superman for the film, leading to a cameo in the credits scene of Black Adam. Soon after, Cavill would post a formal announcement of his return on social media. Since the film's release, much (if not, all) of what Black Adam aimed to do with the DC universe movies has been wiped away with Johnson now releasing a statement on the changes.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Frieza for a Spin
Dragon Ball Super has finally brought one of its biggest villains to the fold with Frieza's return to the events of the manga series, and now one cosplay has gone viral for showing off a whole new kind of look for the famous villain! Dragon Ball usually doesn't leave its villains behind, even after their deaths, and that has never been truer than with the arguably biggest villain of the franchise as a whole. Frieza has played a significant role in some of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and it's clear there's no signs of ever slowing down.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Addresses a Soul Society Plot Hole
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War is preparing to take a step back from its weekly release schedule as the first cours draws to a close. While the fight against the Wandenreich has left the Soul Society struggling with the sheer amount of casualties inflicted on them, one of the biggest battles was the one that saw Kenpachi battle against the former holder of his title, Unohana. In a recent interview, Bleach creator Tite Kubo addressed a major plot hole when it came to the Shinigami who was a part of the original thirteen captains.
ComicBook
Hell's Paradise Creator Updates Fans on New Anime
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently gearing up for its full anime debut coming our way next Spring, and the original creator behind it all has updated fans on how the new anime is shaping up so far! Yuji Kaku might have wrapped up his original manga series with Shueisha's Jump+ app last year, but soon Hell's Paradise will be reaching a whole new wave of fans with its official anime adaptation hitting next year. Now that the full premiere for the anime is inching closer and closer, fans have been given some concrete updates on its progress.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Details Evolution of Iceman's Role in Sequel
It's hard to pinpoint the best scene in the biggest crowd-pleaser of the year, especially since Top Gun: Maverick has a ton of great moments, but the reunion of Tom Cruise's Maverick and Val Kilmer's Iceman is near the top of the list. The scene is one of the biggest emotional linchpins of the film and apparently was conceived as something much different compared to what we ended up seeing on screens. Speaking in a conversation with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery writer/director Rian Johnson for Variety, Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski opened up about the movie and who that particularly scene changed throughout the development of the movie.
ComicBook
Home Alone: Somebody Did the Math on How Much Kevin McCallister Spent on His Pranks
Now that we're well into December, there's no better time to watch Home Alone and its successor Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As is the norm this time of the year, social media is buzzing about the McCallister household and the sizable family's luxurious trips around the world. Now, a company actually did the math and figured out just how much it cost for Kevin McCallister to pull his pranks seen in the classic Christmas film.
ComicBook
Why the DC Universe Franchise Needs A Reset
DC Needs this reset. There's really no other way to say it, but to say it plainly: the DC movie franchise needs a fresh start. This is not a discussion about who should give the franchise that fresh start; it's not a discussion about what strategy to use to give the DC Universe a new opportunity to build – or even about which name to give it (DCEU, DCU...). This discussion is about the one big question looming over all of this:
ComicBook
Batman/Superman Drops Major Kingdom Come Bombshell
Mark Waid as a comic book writer has been a major part of both DC and Marvel Comics for some time, helming legendary runs on books including Fantastic Four, Avengers, The Flash, and Captain America to name a few. Perhaps no comic has withstood the test of time in his career than Kingdom Come, DC's futuristic tale that sees older versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming out of retirement to whip a new generation into shape while struggling against an unseen threat. Now, with Waid writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, a big piece of that universe has returned.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Explains Logo Rebrand
Cartoon Network explained their big brand refresh this week. As more eyeballs hit the channel as a result of the larger Warner Bros. Discovery restructuring, the company has to forge a new path ahead. Senior Vice President of creative and design for Cartoon Network, Jacob Escobedo spoke to AdWeek's Mollie Cahillane about the changes. Traditionally, the channel has employed a CMYK color palette, but things are broadening out with this new refresh. In the comments, the sap took aim at those rumors of Cartoon Network's demise and singled out the new direction for the different programming blocks. Warner Bros. Discovery is targeting a wider family audience and girls with some of these decisions. It will be interesting to see how that proceeds. Check out some of the comments down below.
ComicBook
DC Studios James Gunn Addresses Possibility of Elseworlds Projects
Every day it seems there are new developments about the future of the DC Universe as we find out more about DC Studios' plans and now, James Gunn is offering fans another, exciting bit of information of what could be in store. On Tuesday, Gunn replied to a fan on Twitter who asked the filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios if he was open to producing any Elseworlds DC projects not set in the DCU and made it clear that not only is he open to it, but Gunn wrote back "That is actively happening."
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Close to Half a Billion at Global Box Office
After over a decade away, the Avatar franchise is back on the big screen once again, with Avatar: The Way of Water arriving in theaters this past weekend. The sequel's box office performance was something that was speculated about a lot in the lead-up to its release, especially as 2009's Avatar remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. While we'll ultimately have to wait and see how those numbers shake out, the latest metrics already have the movie crossing a major milestone. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1 million at the global box office thus far, with the film expected to cross the half-billion mark on Tuesday.
Comments / 0