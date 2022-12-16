Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
Wave 3
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/20
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
Wave 3
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
Wave 3
Power companies stage workers, equipment ahead of storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 48 hours, a winter storm could whack WAVE Country. The forecast calls for bitter cold, high winds, and ice. Power companies are watching the forecasts constantly, planning where to put repair crews and supplies. The planning work is in full swing at utility supply yards....
Wave 3
Safe Haven Baby Box dedicates new Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department has debuted a new location for parents to anonymously surrender their babies. The Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated at the department’s Engine 16 location at 1500 South Sixth Street on Tuesday morning. According to a release, the Safe Haven Baby Box...
Wave 3
LFD crews at the scene of Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a residential fire in the Park Hill neighborhood. The fire was reported on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street. MetroSafe confirmed that no injuries were reported and traffic was blocked in the area.
Wave 3
No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start. According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. Fire crews got there within...
Wave 3
Crews out pothole patching on I-71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching is being done Monday on Interstate 71 in Oldham County. Crews have begun work in the right lane of I-71 South at Exit 22 for KY 53 and continue to Exit 14 for KY 329. The work will then switch to the right lane of I-71 North at Exit 14 and continue to Exit 22, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Wave 3
Fire officials provide safety tips for winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to staying warm for the holidays, fire officials are providing warnings to help protect from potential fire hazards. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said there’s a number of tips people should be aware of when trying to heat their homes. For one,...
Wave 3
‘Operation White Flag’ helps homeless community find warmth in freezing temps
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas weekend is looking to be one of the coldest in decades, with forecasts showing 80 percent of the nation below freezing temperatures. An arctic blast is set to approach many areas within Kentucky and Indiana, with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team calling Thursday and Friday Alert Days with flash freezing, snow and icy roads expected.
Wave 3
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening. Major Bobby Cooper with Louisville fire said crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from...
Wave 3
Nonprofit encourages sending Christmas cards to WWII veteran in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nonprofit organization Honor Flight Bluegrass is encouraging people to send Christmas cards to a 105-year-old World War II veteran who lives in Oldham County. Veteran Horace Harrod is one of only 160,000 of the 16 million WWII veterans who are still with us today. He doesn’t...
Wave 3
St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
Wave 3
KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County. The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.
Wave 3
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Water shares how to protect pipes during cold temps
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Updated: 2 hours ago. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm. FULL INTERVIEW | Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer...
Wave 3
Louisville community groups host coat drive at 10th Street YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville organizations combined Sunday to help underprivileged children make it through the winter months. The Louisville Fly Society, in partnership with Marvelous Transportation and the 502 Affiliates, organized a coat drive at the 10th Street YMCA on Chestnut Street. The groups’ collective goal was to...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Wave 3
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for the possibility of snow and extreme cold, organizations around the city are also making preparations for what the end of the week may bring. Salvador Melendez and Louisville Metro’s Snow Team are spending Monday checking the equipment, watching the forecast, and making...
Comments / 0