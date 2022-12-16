LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching is being done Monday on Interstate 71 in Oldham County. Crews have begun work in the right lane of I-71 South at Exit 22 for KY 53 and continue to Exit 14 for KY 329. The work will then switch to the right lane of I-71 North at Exit 14 and continue to Exit 22, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO