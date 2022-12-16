Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
WMUR.com
Power restored to most Granite State customers Sunday evening following storm
CLAREMONT, N.H. — After a long weekend of work by electricity crews, most customers who lost power because of Friday’s snow storm had their service restored by Sunday night. As of 10:45 p.m., only 448 customers were without electricity. Most of the remaining outages were in the Peterborough-Jaffrey...
WMUR.com
4 feet of snow fell in one New Hampshire town during historic snowstorm two years ago
DANBURY, N.H. — Four feet of snow fell in Danbury during a winter storm in New Hampshire in 2020. Snow piled up quickly across the state over Dec. 16-17, 2020, with several communities picking up 2-3 feet of snow. Danbury saw 48 inches of snow during that storm, the...
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 11-year-old helps seniors feel warm, remembered
HUDSON, N.H. — An enterprising 11-year-old New Hampshire girl is helping keep seniors warm this winter. Residents of Fairview Senior Living in Hudson are getting extra presents this year, thanks to Noelle Hould, 11. "It makes us feel wanted and lets us know that somebody is thinking about us,"...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters weigh in on if rise in respiratory illnesses impact holiday plans
TILTON, N.H. — It’s not just theweather potentially affecting gatherings, but illnesses too. New Hampshire is seeing a rise in COVID-19, flu and other respiratory infections. Most of the people News 9's Kelly O'Brien spoke with in Tilton said they are aware of the illnesses out there but...
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire
A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school
GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school. Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick. What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of wreaths placed on veterans' graves thanks to volunteers and generous donors
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph on Sunday to lay wreaths by the headstones of veterans as part of theWreaths Across America Initiative. “All of these people passed away, maybe there’s nobody here to see them on Christmas time,”...
WMUR.com
Firefighters remind people to use generators safely after flames destroy house in Moltonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — Moultonborough Fire Rescue reminded people to use generators safely after a home caught fire. Crews were dispatched to the home on Acorn Lane shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The first responders to arrive found the home on fire. Flames were also threatening to spread to other buildings.
Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year
The annual Charlie Slate Memorial event, now feeding upward of 1,000 people, is facing rising costs and a reduced crew of third- and fourth-generation organizers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year.
