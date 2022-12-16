Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
KBTX.com
Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wofford Terriers (8-5) outscored the Aggies 11-5 over the final 3:44 of the game to pick up their 5th win over a Power 5 team in the last five years following a 67-62 win at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke led all...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. Last Time Out. The Aggies (5-4) are fresh...
KBTX.com
Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.
KBTX.com
Moss named preseason second team all-America by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
TUCSON, Ariz. – Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was named to the preseason all-America second team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday morning, per a release from CBN. The nod adds to a list of career honors for Moss, but his first...
KBTX.com
Aggies drop 67-62 decision to Wofford Terriers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
KBTX.com
Colonel Byron Stebbins retires after over 14 years with the Corps of Cadets
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Colonel Byron Stebbins is retiring after over 14 years with Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets. Stebbins was a cadet himself, starting his freshman year at Texas A&M in 1984. He went on to become a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers. As a junior, Stebbins was named the Sergeant Major of the First Regiment, and went on to become the Commander of the Major Unit the following year.
KBTX.com
Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
KBTX.com
King transferring to Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is transferring to Georgia Tech. King was the starter at the beginning of the season and played in six games for the Aggies. He finishes his injury-riddled career with the Maroon and White with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing, 1 rushing) and 10 interceptions. He threw for 1220 yards this season and 1579 for his career.
KBTX.com
Hearne girls’ basketball soars past Mumford 34-23
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team beat Mumford 34-23 in a non-district matchup Monday night at Eagle Gym. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead thanks to 9 first-half points from Aniyah Jackson. Hearne moves to 14-6 overall this season. The Lady Eagles...
KBTX.com
White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD to build dream home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - B/CS Habitat for Humanity has been working to build affordable homes for local families since the late 1980s. With help from Bryan ISD, the organization was able to raise the funds necessary to build a local family the home of their dreams. “The family of Ruth...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
KBTX.com
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
KBTX.com
Travel back in time with these family fun games from Learning Express
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re trying to keep your kids entertained without the use of the iPad this winter break, introduce them to your favorite childhood games and toys. From Spirographs to Sea Monkeys to the classic games of Chess and Checkers, Learning Express Toys in College Station has it all.
KBTX.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
Comments / 0