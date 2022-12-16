ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County QPR Training

West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Marion 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App with Jon and LukeWest Delaware Girls Basketball vs. Marion 7:15 on KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com with Bill, Roger and Josh on Video. KMCH FESTIVAL OF CONCERTS. Tuesday, December 20 at 5:00pm. Edgewood-Colesburg. Wednesday, December...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

City of Manchester Reminds Residents to Sign Up for Text Alerts

With a major winter storm on the way, the City of Manchester is reminding residents to sign up for their text alerts. The text alerts provide residents with all kinds of city information, such as alternate side parking – as well as emergencies, street projects, bridge closures, billing payments and even city events.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire

LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Roof Reshingle Project Wrapping Up at Delaware County Courthouse

You may have noticed all the scaffolding surrounding the Delaware County Courthouse these past few months. Crews have been reshingling the roof since this summer. County Supervisor Jeff Madlom says it was work that needed to be done. The County reached out to eight commercial construction companies, but the work...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi fire along I-80 disrupts travel as multiple crews fight the flames

OXFORD, Iowa — Travel troubles along Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa Sunday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the Oxford Exit. Oxford and Williamsburg crews arrived in minutes to try and battle the flames. First responders found the flames at the rear of the trailer, several teams attacked...
OXFORD, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather

Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Beckman Catholic Voting for IHSAA’s Socio-Economic Proposal

Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is joining many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, voting in favor of the IHSAA’s proposal to allow a socio-economic adjustment to each school’s BEDS enrollment for classification purposes. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association has a vote...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee

A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ardith Kathleen Harring – Manchester

Ardith Kathleen Harring, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 6, 1952, in Manchester, the daughter of Keith and Arlene (Mueller) Jones. Ardith was raised and educated in the Manchester area graduating from West Delaware in 1970. She then attended Iowa State.
MANCHESTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy