Read full article on original website
Related
Family members of suspect in murder-suicide 'shocked', CHP identify sister shot and killed
Family members are sharing insight on the man accused of shooting and killing the sister of his estranged ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
Idaho murders – live: New video shows two victims speaking about man called ‘Adam’ on night of stabbings
New surveillance footage has come to light showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow with a man as they discuss an unidentified individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.The video, obtained by Fox News, captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen with what appears to be the same man known as “hoodie guy” who they were with when they stopped at late-night food spot the Grub Truck. Police have already ruled this man out as a suspect.In the video, Goncalves appears to ask Mogen: “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”“Like,...
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
Couple Busted After Allegedly Driving With Body of Daughter, 8, in U-Haul Trailer
A couple are being investigated after they were found traveling with the dead body of their eight-year-old adoptive daughter in a U-Haul trailer, authorities said. Officers with the Mitchell Police Department in South Dakota said in a Facebook post that they were notified by the Davison County Coroner that he had been contacted by individuals saying they were traveling from Washington State to Pine Ridge with their daughter’s remains. Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and his girlfriend Mandie Miller, 33, were found at a residence in Mitchell with a trailer, police said. Inside the trailer, officers said, a coffin contained Miller’s daughter’s body. The pair gave different answers about when the girl died during police interviews, the department added, with Kurmoyarov allegedly admitting that they didn’t seek medical help for the girl when she died “because he and Miller wanted to spend more time with her and that he was afraid that they would get in trouble.” Both Kurmoyarov and Miller have been charged with one count of failing to notify law enforcement of the death of a child.Read it at Dakota News Now
Two kids & three adults dead in Buffalo Grove after Illinois police forced their way inside home and found five bodies
TWO kids and three adults have been found dead in an Illinois home as police investigate a possible murder-suicide. Police discovered the victims on Wednesday morning at around 11.12am after responding to the home for a welfare check. When they got to the house, police couldn't get in contact with...
Ind. man accused of fatally punching man allegedly didn’t realize victim was dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man and causing fatal trauma to the victim’s head and face. According to WRTV-TV, the fatal attack occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on West 27th Street. The victim was reportedly identified as Jerry Gray. Jacob...
Arkansas man, teen mother accused of dumping their newborn’s body in dumpster
LOCKSEBURG, Ark. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old father and a 17-year-old mother were arrested and face charges after allegedly dumping their dead newborn son in a dumpster. According to KTAL-TV, the infant’s body was found on Nov. 7 by Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry. The Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a video of the victim being born inside a mobile home on Provo Road, and when investigators went to the residence, they learned the baby did not live and was disposed of.
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Police find decomposing body of boy, 6, under floor in mother’s Arkansas house
Arkansas police found the decaying body of an abused 6-year-old boy buried beneath the hallway floor of his mother’s house Friday. Special agents made the gruesome discovery around 11 p.m. in Moro, a town about 70 miles east of Memphis, Tennessee. “Based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago,” the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said. The child’s sister, also 6 years old, who lived in the home was taken to the hospital with burns on her scalp, cops said. She is in stable condition The children’s mother, Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan...
Attorney For 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Banks' Savings
The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
Dad charged after 2-year-old found dead in home amid 'horrible filth,' blood foaming from her mouth
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TCD) -- A father has been arrested and charged after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in a home reportedly filled with rotten food and trash. Wichita County Jail records show Garrett Gestes was booked on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. According to the...
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday on first-degree murder charges—as she vented about the loss of her daughter, whom she called the “most precious, most sweetest” baby. Marler was identified by family members as the little girl’s babysitter.“I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” Kartchner posted. “I hope they make you their bitch and you suffer as mine...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Accused Delphi Killer 'Is Not the Only Actor Involved in This,' Says Prosecutor
Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
Man told kidnapped woman he would bite her neck, rip her throat out, Michigan cops say
Police said the man threatened the woman with his filed teeth.
Wyoming woman accused of abusing and killing 5-year-old girl
KEMMERER, Wyo. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old woman was arrested after a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive and later died. According to a news release from Kemmerer Police Chief Michael Kahre, in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 25, officers responded to a home to a report of an unresponsive female child. At the scene, police said they found the victim "laying on the couch in the living room."
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
Comments / 0