WESH
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
Florida Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Turns Violent, Leading To Shots Fired
A Florida man has been arrested after a road rage incident escalated to violence, leading to a shooting. On Monday morning, around 6:45 a.m., a road rage incident occurred between two vehicles traveling eastbound on W SR 40, approaching SW 60th Ave. Police say one
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Florida Man Robbed In His Home By Suspect Pretending To Be Utility Worker
Detectives in are actively investigating an armed home invasion robbery in which a suspect approached an 87-year-old Florida man in his garage, pretending to represent Duke Energy, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money before fleeing. The robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday,
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
ormondbeachobserver.com
VSO reports armed robbery at Ormond-by-the-Sea gas station convenience store
A gas station store in Ormond-by-the-Sea was robbed by a masked suspect around 9:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are investigating the armed robbery incident, which occurred at the Speedy-Mart at the Chevron gas station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. VSO reports the suspect entered the store while brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk on duty. The clerk complied, and the suspect left.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge
A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
Florida ‘citizen’s arrest’ turns out to be anything but that
A reported “citizens arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing In DUI Case Delayed Yet Again
On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.
askflagler.com
Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours
BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
ocala-news.com
Man with loaded gun, meth arrested after acting erratically at Citra gas station
A 60-year-old man with a loaded firearm was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective reported seeing him acting erratically at a Circle K gas station in Citra. On Friday, December 9, the MCSO detective was in the southbound lane at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 329...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
WESH
Flagler County sheriff's office unveils $20 million operations center
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly officially opened the new operations center for the sheriff's office. It's a $20 million, 51,000-square-foot facility. "I really feel like what I'm trying to accomplish here is to change the culture and the foundation of this agency,” Staly...
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
fox35orlando.com
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
WESH
FHP: Man dies after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Seminole County. Around 9:36 a.m., a pickup truck hit a sedan on State Road 46 in the area of Richmond Avenue, according to troopers. The sedan was in a westbound lane on State Road 46.
WESH
Tavares police, medical experts address questions about officer's exposure to fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — NOTE: The video above may be difficult to watch. The officer seen in the video is OK. The Tavares Police Department is addressing questions surrounding what happens when someone gets exposed to fentanyl. This comes after the department said Officer Courtney Bannick was exposed to the...
