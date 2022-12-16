ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

WESH

Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages

A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

VSO reports armed robbery at Ormond-by-the-Sea gas station convenience store

A gas station store in Ormond-by-the-Sea was robbed by a masked suspect around 9:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are investigating the armed robbery incident, which occurred at the Speedy-Mart at the Chevron gas station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. VSO reports the suspect entered the store while brandishing a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk on duty. The clerk complied, and the suspect left.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge

A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
OCALA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing In DUI Case Delayed Yet Again

On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.
DELAND, FL
askflagler.com

Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours

BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Seminole County. Around 9:36 a.m., a pickup truck hit a sedan on State Road 46 in the area of Richmond Avenue, according to troopers. The sedan was in a westbound lane on State Road 46.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

