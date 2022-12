Judge Grant Bannister in a hearing Friday in Riley County District Court requested bank statements from Super Cub. The Aggieville business is part of an ongoing dispute.

Attorneys for Taylor Carr, who owned 33% of Super Cub Inc., made a motion to enforce a request for bank statements from Super Cub’s owners, Diane Meredith and David Sauter. Bannister denied the motion and requested all bank statements from Super Cub by Dec. 30.