ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

1 of 3 Jury Trials Set in Relation to Bollinger County Murder

(Marble Hill) Three individuals continue to face felony criminal charges because of a 2021 murder in Bollinger County. One of the three not charged with murder, but still related to the case, had his jury trial set Thursday at the courthouse in Marble Hill. 64-year-old Ricky Nanney of Marble Hill...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
PARMA, MO
KFVS12

5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Cape Council approves big bend road zoning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Cape Council approves...
LEOPOLD, MO
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff woman arrested after infant’s death

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after the death of an infant in Poplar Bluff. Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of Kinzer Street regarding a possible infant death on December 15 about 10 a.m. When officers...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys. More than...
JACKSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy