mymoinfo.com
1 of 3 Jury Trials Set in Relation to Bollinger County Murder
(Marble Hill) Three individuals continue to face felony criminal charges because of a 2021 murder in Bollinger County. One of the three not charged with murder, but still related to the case, had his jury trial set Thursday at the courthouse in Marble Hill. 64-year-old Ricky Nanney of Marble Hill...
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
kbsi23.com
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders
Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Murder suspect appears in court. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest battle between county commissioners and the Scott County sheriff heads to court. On Monday, December 19 Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission after Sheriff Wes Drury tried to stop his department from being moved out of its current space in the courthouse over the jail.
KFVS12
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
KFVS12
5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Cape Council approves big bend road zoning.
Kait 8
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested after infant’s death
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after the death of an infant in Poplar Bluff. Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a home in the 600 block of Kinzer Street regarding a possible infant death on December 15 about 10 a.m. When officers...
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
KFVS12
FSCB Holiday Classic Scores from Monday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are scores from night number two at the girls FSCB Holiday Classic at the Show Me Center.
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction.
KFVS12
Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.
Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys.
