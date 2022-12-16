Read full article on original website
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee
A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
City of Manchester Reminds Residents to Sign Up for Text Alerts
With a major winter storm on the way, the City of Manchester is reminding residents to sign up for their text alerts. The text alerts provide residents with all kinds of city information, such as alternate side parking – as well as emergencies, street projects, bridge closures, billing payments and even city events.
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
Williamsburg firefighters battle overnight blaze
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before...
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
Housing Assistance Program Coming To An End
Dubuque is ending a housing assistance program that originally was repealed by the federal government in the early 1990s. The federally funded Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program, which provided housing assistance for 14 units in the city, is set to end in March 2023. Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said residents occupying the units supported through the program will continue receiving assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program, though some will move to different housing units. The more than 1,000 people on the waiting list for the Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program will be removed from the list.
Two Hurt in Cedar Falls Rollover Crash
Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover crash just north of Cedar Falls late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:20PM. Cedar Falls Police, Fire and MercyOne paramedics were sent to Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road at mile marker 188.3. The driver of the vehicle told police he lost control before it rolled over. Both the driver and passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No other information was available.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
The Waterloo Police Department says they've recently received many reports of fraudulent and scam phone calls. Cedar Rapids officer dies unexpectedly after surgery. A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first-ever...
Ag Informer – DelCo Beef Weigh-In
The Delaware County Market Beef Weigh-In was held on Saturday, December 10th at NFO Livestock in Manchester. 4-H and FFA members who plan to exhibit market steers, market heifers, dairy beef, and Pen of 3 animals brought their projects to weigh-in to be identified, tagged, and weighed-in for the 2023 Delaware County Fair and the Iowa State Fair.
Roof Reshingle Project Wrapping Up at Delaware County Courthouse
You may have noticed all the scaffolding surrounding the Delaware County Courthouse these past few months. Crews have been reshingling the roof since this summer. County Supervisor Jeff Madlom says it was work that needed to be done. The County reached out to eight commercial construction companies, but the work...
Beckman Catholic Voting for IHSAA’s Socio-Economic Proposal
Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is joining many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, voting in favor of the IHSAA’s proposal to allow a socio-economic adjustment to each school’s BEDS enrollment for classification purposes. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association has a vote...
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell, Sr. – Earlville
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A. Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The. Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date....
Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion
Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately...
