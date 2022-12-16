ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Health Care — New CDC data backs up bivalent booster potency

By Joseph Choi, Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUwL7_0jlTdYC300

If you ever feel like your dog is judging, they just might be. New research found dogs can determine human aptitude , and they will look to people who they think are more competent.

Today in health, new data has been released supporting the efficacy of the bivalent booster shots, with the doses being found to reduce the risk of hospitalization by at least 50 percent.

Welcome to Overnight Health Care , where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. For The Hill, we’re Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi . Subscribe here.

Close

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Health Care newsletter

CDC: updated booster prevents most hospitalizations

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent.

Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and medical encounters.

The reports come as infections are increasing and the Biden administration readies for an expected surge this winter.

  • One study found a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by 57 percent in adults over the age of 18 compared with being unvaccinated, and by 45 percent compared with being unboosted.
  • Previous data from the CDC suggested that bivalent boosters provide a modest degree of protection against symptomatic infection among adults compared with receipt of two, three or four doses of monovalent vaccines only.
  • The boosters were especially effective in adults over the age of 65, who are at highest risk for severe COVID-19–associated illness.

“With co-circulation of multiple respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), vaccination against respiratory diseases for which vaccines are available is especially important to prevent illnesses resulting in health care encounters and to reduce strain on the health care system,” the authors wrote.

Read more here.

Growing opposition to school measles vax mandates

A growing number of parents oppose requirements for routine vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) in order for children to attend school, according to a new survey released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

  • The survey found 35 percent of parents of children under age 18 oppose school vaccine requirements, up from 23 percent in 2019.
  • It also found 28 percent of all adults said parents should be able to choose to not vaccinate their children, even if it creates a health risk for others, up from 16 percent in 2019.
  • Much like with COVID-19 vaccines, the growing opposition stems largely from people who identify as Republican or lean Republican. According to the survey, 44 percent said parents should be able to opt out of the MMR childhood vaccines, up from 20 percent in 2019.

All states and the District of Columbia require children to be vaccinated against certain diseases, including measles and rubella, in order to attend public schools, though exemptions are allowed in certain circumstances.

The increasing opposition comes on the heels of heated partisan fights over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and a distrust of public health authorities.

The survey was based on interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,259 adults and was conducted from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8, with a 4 percentage point margin of error.

Read more here.

EMHOFF VISITS 988 CALL CENTER TO HIGHLIGHT MENTAL HEALTH

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff sought to highlight the 988 mental health hotline ahead of the holidays with a Friday visit to a Community Crisis Services Center.

  • “The holidays are tough for a lot of us around the country, and we all saw the tragic news about tWitch,” Emhoff said at the center in Hyattsville, Md.
  • Stephen Boss, also known as tWitch, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. He was a former DJ and co-executive producer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a well-known dancer.

The Biden administration announced $130 million in grants for the 988 hotline, funding from the bipartisan gun control legislation that the president signed into law in June.

“I know that this work cannot be easy,” Emhoff said to the employees at the crisis center. “This is not a red state or blue state or a political issue. This issue of mental health and suicide affects everyone.”

Read more here.

NEARLY HALF OF US TEENS HAVE FACED CYBERBULLYING: REPORT

Almost half of American teenagers have experienced some form of bullying or harassment online, new survey results show, and a large majority think elected officials and social media sites aren’t doing enough to stop it.

  • Of the 46 percent of teens who’ve experienced cyberbullying, physical appearance served as a relatively common reason behind the harassment, while older teen girls were more likely to report being targeted overall and for their appearance.
  • Offensive name-calling was the most frequently reported form of cyberbullying, with 32 percent of teens saying they’ve experienced this form of harassment.
  • Over 20 percent said false rumors have been spread about them online and
    17 percent say they have received explicit pictures they didn’t ask for.

Findings are based on a Pew Research Center survey conducted April-May 2022.

Teens are some of the most avid social media users, with YouTube, TikTok and Instagram among the most popular apps in this age group.

However, the new data show those who are online almost constantly were more likely to have ever been harassed and face multiple forms of online abuse than their less active peers.

Read more here.

Biden gets personal in victory lap on burn pits law

President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service.

“I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not a joke,” Biden said. “It’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.”

Biden made the remarks during a town hall at a National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Del., that is named after his late son, Beau Biden.

Close to home: The younger Biden served in the Delaware National Guard, and the president has suggested that his exposure to burn pits in Iraq could have been the cause of the brain cancer he died from in 2015.

  • He recalled when Beau Biden came home from Iraq and called him saying he collapsed during a run.
  • “I’m no doctor, but it’s pretty clear a lot of guys and women getting sick,” Biden said.
  • “Many when they came home had gone the best trained, fittest warriors in the world and came home with headaches, numbness, dizziness, cancer.”

The Delaware event is one of more than 90 events occurring across the U.S. on Friday to encourage veterans to sign up for health care, get screened for toxic exposure and submit a claim if they are experiencing a toxic exposure-related condition, according to the White House.

Read more here.

WHAT WE’RE READING

  • Can a federally funded ‘Netflix Model’ fix the broken market for antibiotics? ( The New York Times )
  • US children’s hospitals are tracking increases in severe strep infections ( ABC News )
  • Report: Intelligence agencies didn’t move fast enough to collect Covid data ( Politico )

STATE BY STATE

  • Why Medicaid expansion ballots may hit a dead end after a fleeting victory in South Dakota ( Kaiser Health News )
  • California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage ( CalMatters )
  • Oklahoma hospitals to receive millions in federal funds ( KFOR )

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Health Care page for the latest news and coverage. See you Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The telehealth cliff: Congress must act now to ensure access to mental health, SUD Care

As America emerges from the pandemic, it has become frightfully clear the extent to which the pandemic has exacerbated an already deepening mental health and substance use crisis. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately one in five adults, or 50 million people in the United States, suffered from a mental…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Hospital monopolies are destroying health care value

While serving as an Indiana state senator, I wrote an op-ed that government is always the biggest problem in health care and had a successful fight to deliver some needed reforms. However, these problems with our health care system have primarily been created by the federal government and cannot be resolved at the state level.…
INDIANA STATE
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
The Hill

COVID response coordinator: People ‘confused’ about whether they need updated booster

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Americans seem “confused” about whether they need an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster, urging people to get another shot if it’s been six months since their last one. Jha told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people are still “learning about the new COVID vaccine,”…
The Hill

How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit

The House committee that has caused former President Trump problems for much of the past year delivered one more direct blow on Monday as it accused him of four specific crimes and referred him to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The panel established to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is…
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups…
The Hill

Virginia Democrat urges DEA, FDA to act on shortage of ADHD drugs

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) has sent a letter to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging both agencies to act on the recent shortage of ADHD drugs.  In her letter to DEA acting Administrator Anne Milgram and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, Spanberger asked the two agencies to collaborate on a…
VIRGINIA STATE
Joseph Godwin

Trump Tax Returns' Disclosure May Mark The Beginning of a New Golden Age for Taxpayer Confidentiality

With the Republicans poised to retake the majority in the House of Representatives, disclosing private data could result in retaliation in kind. When running for president in 2016, Donald J. Trump hinted that his tax returns would soon be made public. He cited the size and complexity of his wealth as the reason why he had so far defied convention by withholding his financial data.
The Hill

The Hill

818K+
Followers
91K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy