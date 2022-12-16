Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council sets rules for contractors bidding on city projects
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt a responsible contractor ordinance, which establishes certification requirements for public contractors who want to bid on public contracts for the City of Reading. The new rule will apply only to contracts over $250,000. It would also require contractors...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township cancels planning meeting; Miller Farm development review delayed
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem Township has canceled the Tuesday meeting of its Planning Commission, which had one main item: review of the development of the Miller Tract on Farmersville Road. Kay Builders submitted plans earlier this year for 166 single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments at 3107 Farmersville Road. The...
Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.
Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Fourth-generation Easton resident Frank Pintabone will run for city council
Frank Pintabone is a fourth-generation Easton resident, a former Easton Area School Board member and a city businessman and investor. He’d like to add one more title to his Red Rover resume: Easton City Councilman. The lifelong South Side resident announced his candidacy Friday in front of city hall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year
EASTON, Pa. - A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County. Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
He led this small Northampton County town out of the Dark Ages. Or did he?
Factional disputes in West Easton exemplify what happens in small towns where old-time values butt against modern world challenges. The story results from a monthslong investigation that included public records reviews, interviews with local politicians and interviews with broader experts on local government.
WFMZ-TV Online
United Way of Berks County announces $172,000 in grants
READING, Pa. - The United Way of Berks County announced four venture grants Tuesday they hope will address issues of health inequity and workforce disruption that were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were designed to remove barriers and improve access for struggling individuals and families across the region.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income residents received the largest...
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
firefighternation.com
PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department
David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Palmer Township man allegedly stabbed by son dies months later, coroner says
A 61-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed Aug. 27 by his son in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Comments / 0