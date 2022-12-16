ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council sets rules for contractors bidding on city projects

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt a responsible contractor ordinance, which establishes certification requirements for public contractors who want to bid on public contracts for the City of Reading. The new rule will apply only to contracts over $250,000. It would also require contractors...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.

Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year

EASTON, Pa. - A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County. Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property

EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

United Way of Berks County announces $172,000 in grants

READING, Pa. - The United Way of Berks County announced four venture grants Tuesday they hope will address issues of health inequity and workforce disruption that were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were designed to remove barriers and improve access for struggling individuals and families across the region.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants

Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income residents received the largest...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
firefighternation.com

PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department

David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA

