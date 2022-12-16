Read full article on original website
Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville
The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods
Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
Jamestown Educator Named College Connections Teacher of the Year
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Jamestown High School’s Barbi Price has been named the 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year by SUNY Jamestown Community College. Price, who retired in June, taught public speaking to her students through the College Connections high school program. Each year, College...
Erie County, Warren projects receive state funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program. In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor. […]
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
Church and Murdock Value Legacy: Giving you the Business
Almost 77 years ago, two World War || veterans started a commercial electrical business, the sons of one of them, along with a grandson continue their legacy to this day. Deer mounts surround the office of Jess Murdock, hunting and a family legacy are a big focus of this President and CEO of Church and Murdock, a decades old electrical contracting company in Erie county.
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
Operation Do Good Takes Place in Crawford County
In Crawford County, "Operation Do Good" held their massive holiday food and gift giveaway in downtown Meadville on Friday. This is their third annual giveaway for families in need. This year, gifts included a random drawing to giveaway twelve bikes to twelve lucky children. The non- profit's big Christmas giveaway provided 200 family meal boxes and hams, 350 children's stockings, and 200 family gift boxes.
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire
ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding
Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill A Person In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man, wanted by law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County, is in police custody after allegedly threatening to kill a person in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a south side address around 6 p.m. on Sunday for a man attempting...
Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again
WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
Erie Gay News celebrates its 30th anniversary
A local news publication is honoring a milestone this month. Erie Gay News is celebrating their 30th anniversary of being published as their first issue came out in December 1992. They have been publishing articles monthly since then and is one of the only print publications that is LGBTQ focused in Pennsylvania. Their mission is […]
VisitErie Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Closure of Greyhound Bus Terminal
The president of VisitErie is expressing concern over the closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. The terminal has been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. "We have a concern that Greyhound passengers need a place that is secure, warm,...
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
