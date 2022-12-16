Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 9-15, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Moscow Police Investigating Abandoned Hyundai Elantra Found In Eugene, Oregon With No License Plates In Idaho Murder Probe
Moscow Police are “aware of” an abandoned white, Hyundai Elantra found with no license plates and front-end damage after it was reported to be found on a street corner in Eugene, Oregon. Photos of the abandoned car have been circulating online. A spokesperson for Eugene Police told Law&Crime...
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Dec. 9-15, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Dec. 9-15: FRIDAY, DEC. 9. • Medical, 3:22 p.m., 300 block of South 26th Street. • Medical, 5:12...
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024
Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
kezi.com
Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
