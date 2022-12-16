Read full article on original website
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary
EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Berks Police looking to ID individuals in two attempted break-ins at gun shop
OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township. Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved. "With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
abc27.com
Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
abc27.com
Lancaster comes together to remember gun violence victims
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members from across the Midstate gathered in Lancaster on Sunday to honor and remember victims lost to gun violence. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m born and raised here and it’s always been a safe community,” Lancaster resident Rosa Van Pelt said. “I’ve actually had to witness a shooting in my neighborhood, and I never thought I would see it. It’s mind-boggling to me that a place where I call home, I’m scared. You shouldn’t be scared of where you live.”
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
local21news.com
Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures
York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
glensidelocal.com
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house
PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement. Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday. Investigators worked to uncover...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Faces Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from August Arrest
The arrest of a Pottsville man in August by Pennsylvania State Police has led to Federal Drug Trafficking charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 13, 2022, John Bartel, age 63, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Schuylkill County teen goes above and beyond for community
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local teen has been volunteering for all kinds of projects from raising money for Ukraine to cleaning up his community, and now he’s hoping his peers join in. Serving the community is something Connor Czarick has been doing for many years. “Being in the boy scouts, I noticed I […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
Caught on video: Mail theft suspects lead police on chase in Haverford
Video obtained by Action News shows the driver leading police on a chase through neighborhood roads -- reaching speeds up to 65 miles an hour, according to police.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms
Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
