ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster comes together to remember gun violence victims

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members from across the Midstate gathered in Lancaster on Sunday to honor and remember victims lost to gun violence. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m born and raised here and it’s always been a safe community,” Lancaster resident Rosa Van Pelt said. “I’ve actually had to witness a shooting in my neighborhood, and I never thought I would see it. It’s mind-boggling to me that a place where I call home, I’m scared. You shouldn’t be scared of where you live.”
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures

York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
YORK, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Faces Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from August Arrest

The arrest of a Pottsville man in August by Pennsylvania State Police has led to Federal Drug Trafficking charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 13, 2022, John Bartel, age 63, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County teen goes above and beyond for community

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local teen has been volunteering for all kinds of projects from raising money for Ukraine to cleaning up his community, and now he’s hoping his peers join in. Serving the community is something Connor Czarick has been doing for many years. “Being in the boy scouts, I noticed I […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms

Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy