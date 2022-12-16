From a proposed CMS rule to streamline the process to states passing reforms, here are eight updates on prior authorization that Becker's has reported in 2022:. 1. CMS issued a proposed rule Dec. 6 that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimated the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO