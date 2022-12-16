Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Q&A with SCAN Group CEO Dr. Sachin Jain on combination with CareOregon, future of Medicare Advantage
Sachin Jain, MD, has been president and CEO of SCAN Group since 2020. He sat down with Becker's to discuss the company's recently announced combination with CareOregon, along with current and future trends in Medicare Advantage. With the deal expected to close in 2023, SCAN Group will become HealthRight Group...
beckerspayer.com
8 recently inked payer-provider contracts
Payers are settling disputes with health systems and adding new value-based contracts. Here are eight contract updates Becker's has reported since Dec. 9. Cigna and Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare reached a new multi-year contract that will keep the payer's members in-network with Parrish Medical Center and Parrish Medical Group physicians.
beckerspayer.com
Centene's 2022 in 10 headlines
From the death of its longtime CEO, to the acquisition of Magellan Health, here are 10 key stories about Centene that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. Centene completed its $2.2 billion purchase of Phoenix-based behavioral health provider Magellan Health on Jan. 4, making it one of the country's largest behavioral health providers.
beckerspayer.com
The 13 states where individual premiums will decrease in 2023
Premiums for individual health insurance are set to rise in 2023, according to a Dec. 14 report from ValuePenguin. The financial analysis site found a 40-year-old enrolling in a silver ACA Exchange plan can expect to pay 4 percent more in monthly premiums in 2023 than in 2022. In some...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, Florida health system strike multi-year deal after contract dispute
Cigna and Titusville, Fla.-based Parris Healthcare have reached a new multi-year contract that will keep the payer's members in-network with Parrish Medical Center and Parrish Medical Group physicians. The new agreement is effective immediately, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the health system. The health system had previously...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 7 recent updates
As the year draws to a close, lawmakers and advocates are discussing ways to improve Medicare Advantage in the future and tackling issues around prior authorization and marketing. Here are seven Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Dec. 9:. Sachin Jain, MD, president and CEO of SCAN Group, sat...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
beckerspayer.com
8 prior authorizations updates in 2022
From a proposed CMS rule to streamline the process to states passing reforms, here are eight updates on prior authorization that Becker's has reported in 2022:. 1. CMS issued a proposed rule Dec. 6 that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimated the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group's 2022 in 10 headlines
From a clash with the Justice Department over its acquisition of Change Healthcare to a collaboration with Walmart, here are 10 key stories about UnitedHealth Group that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group said Nov. 29 it is projecting revenue of $357 billion to $360 billion in 2023. The...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Vermont pulls out of OneCare ACO
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will not enter a contract with OneCare Vermont in 2023, citing a lack of desired quality and cost outcomes, along with a new data strategy "that introduces concerns about security and privacy." OneCare is an accountable care organization that is partnered with about...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Nebraska to expand IT employee training pilot program
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska hopes to grow the program that trains students to take on IT roles at the company, the Omaha World-Herald reported Dec. 19. BCBS Nebraska was the first private partner of Ignite Nebraska, a workforce development project led by the state. In October, four students...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota names chief equity officer
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has promoted Bukata Hayes to vice president and chief equity officer. Mr. Hayes has served as BCBS' vice president of racial and health equity since March 2021, according to a Dec. 21 news release. He will be responsible for integrating all diversity, equity, inclusion strategies within the company’s racial and health equity department.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states
A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
beckerspayer.com
How prior authorization reform push succeeded in Michigan
The American Medical Association Dec. 20 outlined how advocates in Michigan were able to successfully lobby state lawmakers to pass prior authorization reform legislation. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Health Can't Wait Act, which shortens the time payers have to consider prior authorization requests and requires payers to provide more information to the public and providers regarding the prior authorization process.
Comments / 0