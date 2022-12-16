ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children

(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building

Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads

TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos

A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive. KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges. Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Winter weather checklist for your car

WATE's Paige Weeks finds out what to do to keep you car safe during cold weather. WATE's Paige Weeks finds out what to do to keep you car safe during cold weather. New program gives Knox County students an inside …. The Junior Commission Program is the brainchild of Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville

Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming …. Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Crime...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Man ejected in rollover wreck being flown out

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s been an afternoon of wrecks around Campbell County this Monday. A car pulled out from South 5th Street onto West Central Avenue, next to Main Street Shell, and collided with a pick-up truck at 1:45pm. The Ben Rogers Building Camera was rolling and captured how the wreck happened HERE.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Search continues for missing East TN man

Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody Smith, a registered sex offender, was arrested on charges of numerous violations of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, several counts of rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.
MARYVILLE, TN

