WCSO: Hampton Inn assault suspect injures deputies in jail
A man accused of attacking a Hampton Inn employee over the weekend injured a deputy while in jail, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children
(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have...
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Claiborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
KPD east moved to temporary office building
KPD will no longer be in their offices on Walker Blvd. in north Knoxville. Now they are operating out of the safety building on Howard Baker Junior Ave. downtown.
TBI: Reward offered for Gatlinburg homicide suspect
A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been named on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Fugitive Friday" list.
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive. KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges. Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On...
Winter weather checklist for your car
WATE's Paige Weeks finds out what to do to keep you car safe during cold weather. WATE's Paige Weeks finds out what to do to keep you car safe during cold weather. New program gives Knox County students an inside …. The Junior Commission Program is the brainchild of Knox...
Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming …. Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Crime...
Man ejected in rollover wreck being flown out
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s been an afternoon of wrecks around Campbell County this Monday. A car pulled out from South 5th Street onto West Central Avenue, next to Main Street Shell, and collided with a pick-up truck at 1:45pm. The Ben Rogers Building Camera was rolling and captured how the wreck happened HERE.
Search continues for missing East TN man
Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody Smith, a registered sex offender, was arrested on charges of numerous violations of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, several counts of rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.
