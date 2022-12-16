Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter

Read full article on original website
Police find 12-year-old Cleveland runaway: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police observed a boy carrying a bag and scooter walking on Brecksville Road. The officer noticed that the juvenile made eye contact, then quickly turned his head. The Cleveland boy told police he was just walking. Asked where he was coming from, the juvenile said he didn’t know. Asked where he was going, he also didn’t know.
Cleveland police investigating four slayings within 24 hours over weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slayings of four people in Cleveland over the weekend. In the first incident, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Just before 8 a.m., police found a vehicle...
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered at gas station in the city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for a murder at a gas station on the city’s East side early Saturday morning. Cleveland police said the suspect, whose name is not being released, shot and killed Danardo Lumbus, 54, of Cleveland. just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Ave.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Man wanted in multiple carjackings and armed robberies in Cuyahoga County arrested by US Marshals in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was captured Tuesday morning. Authorities say Andre Lovett was located near the 1800 block of Wymore Street in Cleveland by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. “Upon arrival at...
cleveland19.com
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
Drunk driver unsuccessfully professes sobriety by completing unprompted back flip: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 23, police observed a speeding white Ram 1500 on Broadview Road. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze. The driver slurred that he had consumed two or three beers. During a field sobriety test, the man wanted to prove he was sober by completing a standing...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police release new information on 19-year-old shot multiple times in car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down in a car in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood. The deadly shooting took place in daylight hours around 4:45 p.m. Friday on East 149th Street just north of St...
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
cleveland19.com
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15. On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.
CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim
A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.
Akron Police: Man found dead in home; homicide investigation opened
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a Akron home Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence in...
Man found dead of multiple gunshots in Akron residence
ideastream.org
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
