villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
Florida Teen Brutally Stabs And Beats Mom With Frying Pan, Texted Friend To “Shoot Her”
A Florida teen stabbed his mother multiple times and brutally beat her with a frying pan, according to police. Investigators say the incident happened because the teen was upset with her for asking him to clean his room, an arrest affidavit revealed. Tobias “Toby” Jacob
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police
A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license. Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
villages-news.com
Suspect nabbed after selling stolen iPhone for $26 at kiosk at Walmart
A suspect has been tracked down after selling a stolen iPhone for $26 at a kiosk at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Robert William Winters, 25, of Summerfield, allegedly stole the Apple iPhone 11 from a woman at the Good Time Arcade, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the owner provided the phone’s serial number and it was entered into a database for stolen phones.
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
