Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles

A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages

A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police

A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license. Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect nabbed after selling stolen iPhone for $26 at kiosk at Walmart

A suspect has been tracked down after selling a stolen iPhone for $26 at a kiosk at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Robert William Winters, 25, of Summerfield, allegedly stole the Apple iPhone 11 from a woman at the Good Time Arcade, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the owner provided the phone’s serial number and it was entered into a database for stolen phones.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV

A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OCALA, FL

