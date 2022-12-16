Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa business armed robbery; suspect fled, no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy
UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting near 13th Avenue, 56th Street, 'area not safe'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded to a shooting near 13th Avenue and 56th Street Monday night, Dec. 19. As of 9 p.m., Kenosha police said: "This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside. Do not go to the area." As of 10:30 p.m., police had not...
Kenosha hostage situation: 3 victims injured, suspect dead
Two people were shot and injured during a hostage situation in Kenosha Monday evening. The suspected shooter is dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County deputy recovers; squad struck on I-94
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after an incident on I-94 on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officials say the deputy was assisting a semi that had crashed. He was parked, with his emergency lights and seatbelt on, when his squad was struck.
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 2nd and Nash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot Sunday evening, Dec. 18 near 2nd and Nash. Police said the shots were fired around 6:30. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
tmj4.com
Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
