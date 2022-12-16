ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa business armed robbery; suspect fled, no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy

UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan

MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting near 13th Avenue, 56th Street, 'area not safe'

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded to a shooting near 13th Avenue and 56th Street Monday night, Dec. 19. As of 9 p.m., Kenosha police said: "This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside. Do not go to the area." As of 10:30 p.m., police had not...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County deputy recovers; squad struck on I-94

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after an incident on I-94 on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officials say the deputy was assisting a semi that had crashed. He was parked, with his emergency lights and seatbelt on, when his squad was struck.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 2nd and Nash

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot Sunday evening, Dec. 18 near 2nd and Nash. Police said the shots were fired around 6:30. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Milwaukee towing company helps police combat reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee towing company handles all of the towing contracts in the City of Milwaukee and most in Milwaukee County. They also play an integral role in helping Milwaukee police combat reckless driving. "We tow people that are arrested, people that don't have insurance, people that are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy