Billy Waymon Ross
Billy Waymon Ross, 56 of Colmesneil, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 beginning 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. graveside service at Gregory Cemetery near Colmesneil. Officiating will be Brother James Broussard. Billy was born January 31, 1966 to James...
Tom Crenshaw
Tom Crenshaw, 91 of Jasper, Texas, passed away on December 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tom Crenshaw was born July 3,...
121822 Evergreen 5 (680).jpg
Evergreen Baptist children perform Christmas program. The children of Evergreen Baptist Church in Jasper performed a Christmas program on Sunday f…
Helen Gatson Smith
Helen Gatson Smith, age 75, native and resident of Newton County, Texas, transitioned on December 15, 2022. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Liberty Baptist Church, CR 2036 in Newton. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at Liberty Community Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Grease fire in kitchen of home on Caldwell Street
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to 900 block of Caldwell Street, near the Lighthouse Church, shortly before 7:00 on Tuesday evening when it was reported that fire had broken out in the home of Katrina Carter. Firemen arrived and within a short time extinguished a grease...
James Edward Smith
James Edward Smith, 86, passed away in his sleep December 18, 29022 at home in Kirbyville Texas. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Kirbyville Church of Christ with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. Visitation will begin 2:00 pm Tuesday prior to services. James was born April...
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
Evergreen Baptist children perform Christmas program
The children of Evergreen Baptist Church in Jasper performed a Christmas program on Sunday for the church's congregation. The program, which was directed by Jasper recording artist Cheryl Jamison, featured the children performing in a LIVE nativity scene at the birth of Jesus.
A change of guard at Jasper County Commissioners Court
Monday marked the last meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court for two men who have served since 2007. In the north end of Jasper County, Kevin Holloway defeated the incumbent, Roy Parker Commissioner of Precinct 2. In the south end of the County, the incumbent Vance Moss did not seek re-election and Dennis Marks won the election, leaving Marks and Holloway to be sworn in the in the next few days.
Constable's Corner for Tue, Dec 20th, 2022
So far in the month of December, I have served a total of 42 civil papers. I served one eviction in east Jasper. I conducted a tax sale on December 6th at the Jasper County Courthouse and sold 25 properties, totaling $242,682.81. Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in the tax sale.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 19th, 2022
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637.
Former Jasper County Commissioner James Smith has died
Former Jasper County Commissioner James Smith died on Sunday at the age of 86. Smith, who was a resident of Kirbyville and a former employee of the paper mill at Evadale, served as County Commissioner of Precinct 3 from 1989 to 2000. A freemason, for over 60 years, Smith was...
Kitchen grease fire results in loss of entire home
What began as a kitchen grease fire ended with the loss of an entire home in Sabine County on Sunday night. The Powell Town Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on County Road 452, about six miles southwest of Pineland. Powell Town firefighters say they arrived to find the house...
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
UPDATED - Three injured – including infant – when car struck a tree in Newton County
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says two adults and one infant were injured when a car left a highway and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. Duckworth said it occurred shortly before 3:00 on Highway 63, about one mile east of Burkeville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana...
Children of First Baptist Church in Jasper put on special Christmas program
The children of Jasper's First Baptist Church put on a special Christmas program over the weekend, and KJAS photographer Ricky Moon was there to capture these great images.....
County Commissioners meet and address issues
The Jasper County Commissioners Court convened on Monday and quickly moved through a long list of items to be discussed or voted on. Following brief discussion the court moved to contract with the Spindletop Center of Beaumont for mental health services. The move cuts ties with the Burke Center which has been utilized by the county for many years. Judge Allen said the move would save time, gas and be more convenient in the end.
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
Arctic blast blows in Thursday followed by approximately 40 hours sub-freezing
A blast of frigid Arctic air will blow in on Thursday, dropping temperatures very quickly followed by approximately 40 hours below freezing. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says that we’ll reach the low 60’s by mid-day Thursday, and then the wind will shift around to the northwest and the temperature will begin dropping through the afternoon and the night.
