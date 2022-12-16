ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

More migrants arrive in Chicago ahead of holidays

CHICAGO - City officials said that another round of migrants arrived in Chicago Tuesday. Twenty-six people arrived by bus, bringing the total number of migrants reaching Chicago from the border to 3,854. Those migrants were brought to a shelter and offered basic needs services. They're also being connected with caseworkers...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Illinois chronic absenteeism rate jumped to almost 30% last year

One in three Illinois students missed at least a month’s worth of school last year. English teacher Briana Morales is not surprised. She notices her high school students in East St. Louis 189 missing for weeks at a time. Many are working during school hours to support their families, lack access to transportation, or need child care but can’t afford it or find someone that they trust. “I have a lot of students...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Is Illinois Full Of Bad Drivers? New Study Has The Answer

Confession time. I'll go first. More times than I can count at this point in my life, while driving, I've shouted something to the effect of "(curse word)! (another curse word)! (a polysyllabic curse word)! Illinois drivers suck!. We all kind of turn into George Carlin when we talk about...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois

Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy