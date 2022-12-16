Read full article on original website
Illinois, Indiana receive federal funding to enhance internet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The state of Illinois was selected to receive $253 million to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to its residents. The money will be doled out over several years and focused on rural areas that lack internet access as well as communities on the south and west sides of Chicago.
More migrants arrive in Chicago ahead of holidays
CHICAGO - City officials said that another round of migrants arrived in Chicago Tuesday. Twenty-six people arrived by bus, bringing the total number of migrants reaching Chicago from the border to 3,854. Those migrants were brought to a shelter and offered basic needs services. They're also being connected with caseworkers...
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Illinois chronic absenteeism rate jumped to almost 30% last year
One in three Illinois students missed at least a month’s worth of school last year. English teacher Briana Morales is not surprised. She notices her high school students in East St. Louis 189 missing for weeks at a time. Many are working during school hours to support their families, lack access to transportation, or need child care but can’t afford it or find someone that they trust. “I have a lot of students...
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
Illinois celebrates start of Hanukkah with menorah lighting
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Hanukkah began on Sunday, and celebrations kicked off in the nation’s capital with National Menorah Lighting. The State of Illinois celebrates Hanukkah. Governor JB Pritzker lit a big menorah in Chicago on Friday, saying that he is proud to be one of the small number of Jewish governors in the history […]
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Illinois lawmakers wrap up series of hearings on stricter gun control
This is the third, and final hearing this year for the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which among other things, would ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
edglentoday.com
Illinois Route 159 Road Closure, North of Illinois 143 Road Closure Announced
EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois Route 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
advantagenews.com
Illinois workers successful in eliminating union representation at their workplace
Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25, was one-sided with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
Is Illinois Full Of Bad Drivers? New Study Has The Answer
Confession time. I'll go first. More times than I can count at this point in my life, while driving, I've shouted something to the effect of "(curse word)! (another curse word)! (a polysyllabic curse word)! Illinois drivers suck!. We all kind of turn into George Carlin when we talk about...
Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
wmay.com
Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
