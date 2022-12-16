At the Dec. 7 meeting of the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC), the commissioners debated whether 914 Dante St. should become a local landmark. It was the site of a Union hospital during the Civil War. However, the HDLC staff stated that the building standing there today dates to 1885, citing the Carrollton volume of the Friends of the Cabildo’s authoritative architectural survey, New Orleans Architecture: Volume IX: Carrollton. The commission ultimately sided with the owner, who opposed the nomination when a motion was made by Uptown Commissioner R. Stephanie Bruno failed for lack of a second.

