New Orleans, LA

WWL

Michelle Woodfork tapped to be interim New Orleans police chief

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday that Michelle Woodfork, a 32-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve as the department's interim superintendent while a consultant conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Cantrell said that the city will bring in a consultant to conduct...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture

There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news

TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
prcno.org

Former Civil War hospital site, long demolished, denied landmark status by HDLC

At the Dec. 7 meeting of the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC), the commissioners debated whether 914 Dante St. should become a local landmark. It was the site of a Union hospital during the Civil War. However, the HDLC staff stated that the building standing there today dates to 1885, citing the Carrollton volume of the Friends of the Cabildo’s authoritative architectural survey, New Orleans Architecture: Volume IX: Carrollton. The commission ultimately sided with the owner, who opposed the nomination when a motion was made by Uptown Commissioner R. Stephanie Bruno failed for lack of a second.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection

New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

