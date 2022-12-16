Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools, education nonprofits, get more than $28 million from MacKenzie Scott
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
Michelle Woodfork tapped to be interim New Orleans police chief
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday that Michelle Woodfork, a 32-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, will serve as the department's interim superintendent while a consultant conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Cantrell said that the city will bring in a consultant to conduct...
NOLA.com
Short fuses and street justice: New Orleans' murder problem is second to none
White roses and lilies stood in for a coffin as drums and hallelujahs filled a shotgun-style church in the 7th Ward. A funeral was underway for Lamar Ford, but his body was 200 miles north in Waterproof, sent ahead to the cemetery. “They said all the bones in his body...
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NOLA.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
NOLA.com
Letters: The primary problem with NOPD is its culture
There is a feeling permeating our city: When you leave your home you are not safe, no confidence in city leadership and the streets are a mess. Even if the streets were paved and floodproof but you are getting carjacked, it would not matter, because we still are not safe.
theadvocate.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
WDSU
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
NOLA.com
Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news
TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
NOLA.com
Taylor Swift tour skipping New Orleans due to Caesars Superdome renovations, report says
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will make stops at a number of stadiums across the United States next year. But local fans won't get to see her play the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans because of ongoing renovations in preparation for Super Bowl LIX, according to WWL Radio. Doug Thornton,...
prcno.org
Former Civil War hospital site, long demolished, denied landmark status by HDLC
At the Dec. 7 meeting of the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC), the commissioners debated whether 914 Dante St. should become a local landmark. It was the site of a Union hospital during the Civil War. However, the HDLC staff stated that the building standing there today dates to 1885, citing the Carrollton volume of the Friends of the Cabildo’s authoritative architectural survey, New Orleans Architecture: Volume IX: Carrollton. The commission ultimately sided with the owner, who opposed the nomination when a motion was made by Uptown Commissioner R. Stephanie Bruno failed for lack of a second.
NOLA.com
From Celts to Russians, seasonal shows cover a wide array of holiday productions
The holidays are hopping at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center when "Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas" brings a taste of Yuletide customs from the United Kingdom to Metairie at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show features O'Flaherty and a taste of holiday celebrations from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Cornwall and more. With songs...
Mayor Cantrell may soon answer question about NOPD superintendent position
With New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson set to retire on Thursday, questions remain as to who will run the New Orleans Police Department once Ferguson leaves office.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
fox8live.com
Ronald Gasser pleads guilty to manslaughter death of former John Curtis star Joe McKnight
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Ronald Gasser has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 20) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter death of Joe McKnight, a former prep star at John Curtis and NFL player, according to his attorney Dane Ciolino. The 61-year-old Gasser was set to...
NOLA.com
Cantrell appoints interim chief Michelle Woodfork to NOPD, first woman to lead department
Capt. Michelle Woodfork has been appointed as the interim chief of the New Orleans Police Department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday morning. Woodfork, who has been with the department for almost 32 years, will take over as the department head Dec. 22, when Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson officially steps down.
NOLA.com
Taylor Swift's birthday vacation in New Orleans involved music, cake, recording session
Taylor Swift’s birthday trip to New Orleans last week was apparently a working vacation. In addition to partaking of the city’s food and music, she also put in time at a local recording studio. On Dec. 13, her 33rd birthday, Swift posted a photo on Instagram of herself...
NOLA.com
Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection
New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
Comments / 0